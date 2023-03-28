Twenty-year-old Whites forward Joe Gelhardt is on loan at Championship side Sunderland for the rest of the season and the Black Cats have released a clip of the Leeds loanee scoring a sublime overhead kick in training.

Gelhardt is teed up for the opportunity by Sunderland’s former Whites winger Jack Clarke who sends in a chipped cross slightly behind Gelhardt into the middle of the box. The Whites forward then leaps high into the air with his back to goal before producing a thunderous bicycle kick which flies into the back of the net amid gasps and cheers from his Black Cats team mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland sit 11th in the Championship table, seven points off the play-offs, and Tony Mowbray’s side face a huge date on Friday night with an away clash at runaway leaders Burnley. Gelhardt has made ten appearances for Sunderland since joining the club on loan, scoring once and bagging two assists.