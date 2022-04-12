Young Leeds United ace Archie Gray takes latest steps on England youth international duty
Young Leeds United ace Archie Gray is taking his next steps on the England youth international front.
By Lee Sobot
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:52 pm
Gray, who turned 16 in March, is currently away with the England under-16s squad who are competing in the Montaigu Tournament in France.
The tournament is now in its 49th year and the Young Three Lions are joined by Argentina, Brazil, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Mexico and hosts France in competing for honours.
Action began on Tuesday evening with England taking on Netherlands in their first game.