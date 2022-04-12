Young Leeds United ace Archie Gray takes latest steps on England youth international duty

Gray, who turned 16 in March, is currently away with the England under-16s squad who are competing in the Montaigu Tournament in France.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament is now in its 49th year and the Young Three Lions are joined by Argentina, Brazil, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Mexico and hosts France in competing for honours.

Action began on Tuesday evening with England taking on Netherlands in their first game.