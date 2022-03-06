Rapidly rising 15-year-old star Archie Gray played the full duration of the game for the young Whites whose Ben Andreucci netted a late double.

Leeds went ahead in the 21st minute through in-form striker Luca Thomas but Everton equalised four minutes later via Emilio Lawrence and the two sides entered the half-time interval all square.

United, though, finished the contest with a bang and went back ahead with eight minutes left as Andreucci bagged his first goal of the game.

IMPRESSIVE SUCCESS: For Leeds United's under-18s against Everton's under-18s at Finch Farm. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The forward then doubled his tally by netting United's third just three minutes later and there was still time for Leeds to bag a fourth via Cuba Diboe in the sixth minute of added time.

The victory has taken Scott Gardner's side up to seventh place in the table ahead of their next assignment against Nottingham Forest.

Everton: Nash, Dixon, Samuels-Smith, Campbell, Wilson, Metcalf, Lawrence, Jagne, Sheriff, Heath (Baker 71), Okoronkwo. Subs not used: Graham, Jones, Smikle-James, Wright.

Leeds United: Christy, Diboe, Ferguson, Spencer, Toulson, Dawber, McGrath, Coleman, Thomas, Gray, Bradbury (Andreucci 68). Subs not used: Baird, Douglas, Lopta-White, Richards.