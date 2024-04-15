Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s under-21s enjoyed a much-needed big boost as a young centre-back dazzled and a midfielder bagged a quickfire brace.

United’s under-21s approached Monday lunchtime’s Thorp Arch hosting of Derby County’s under-21s having lost six games on the bounce and sat bottom of the Premier League Two table but with games in hand.

Leeds, though, knew that victory against second-bottom Derby would take them up above the Rams and a Joe Snowdon double helped the Whites to a 3-0 victory in which 18-year-old centre-back Reuben Lopata-White excelled.

Snowdon, playing on the left hand side of midfield, struck twice within the space of four minutes to put Scott Gardner’s side in command, applying composed finishes after assists from Luca Thomas and Charlie Allen.

Snowdon netted in the 22nd and 25th minute before Leeds bagged a third on the half-hour mark through 18-year-old centre-back Lopata-White via a towering header to convert a Thomas free-kick.

Leeds then had chances to add to their tally whilst Derby were thwarted by a couple of good saves by keeper Dani van den Heuvel. The Whites entered the half-time interval 3-0 up but the second half always looked likely to present a difficult test as Derby attacked with a strong wind now behind them.

Leeds, though, held firm, and Lopata-White proved particularly integral to the cause with numerous blocks, challenges and clearances. Derby had a stack of chances but wasteful finishing let them down, Tony Weston coming closest as his powerful strike smashed back off the underside of the crossbar.

The Whites were also dealt an early second half injury blow as substitute Connor Ferguson hobbled off just four minutes after coming on during the break. Leeds, though, weathered early Derby pressure and in the end had chances to further add to their tally, Snowdon only denied a hat-trick by a good save.

Lopata-White, up for another set piece, also fired an effort from the middle of the box just wide. Charlie Crew, who has already had two appearances on the first team bench, played the full match for Gardner’s side whilst Allen often threatened down the right flank.