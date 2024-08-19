Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Leeds United striker has announced his retirement.

An ex-Leeds United striker has saluted the Whites and his Elland Road memories upon announcing his retirement from the game.

Towering striker Matt Smith joined Championship side Leeds from Oldham Athletic back in June 2013 and enjoyed a strong 2013-14 campaign, scoring 12 goals and adding six assists from 39 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, having quickly amassed 48 appearances for club, Smith was infamously sold by Leeds the following year on summer transfer window deadline day as he sealed a switch to Fulham, from where the striker was loaned to Bristol City.

The striker then returned to Craven Cottage and stayed with the club until January 2017, at which point he sealed a switch to Queens Park Rangers and then later Millwall.

After two and a half years with the Lions, one final move to Salford City presented itself in January 2022 but the 35-year-old striker has now announced his retirement, despite scoring 25 goals for the League Two Ammies last term.

Hailing his career as “really the best job in the world”, Smith released a classy farewell statement on social media, declaring that he had “lived my dream” and finishing with words about the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His statement ended with: “Finally, to you the fans. You really are what makes English football so special. From the bright lights of Elland Road, to the magic of Craven Cottage and Loftus Road. The raw emotion at the Den. The hundreds of other grounds across the country. Loved them all. We are a country privileged and unique thanks to you and the energy you bring every single week. Thank you.”