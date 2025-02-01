Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Omer Riza apologised to Cardiff City fans for their 7-0 beating at Leeds United and his managerial career first.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three-game suspension saw him watching from the stand and it was a horror show for anyone of a Cardiff persuasion. Leeds took a two-goal lead into half-time and cut loose completley in the second half with five further goals. Riza saw a lack of desire from his side to get back and recover their shape when they turned the ball over.

"First time to be on the end of one of them as a manager, that was tough," he said. "We knew they're a strong side, they create a lot and don't give away too many opportunities. If you don't show intensity and desire to get back into spaces on transition they'll carve you open. It was a humbling. Very disappointing day for us as a club, staff and players. We need to learn from it and move forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we may have froze the first 10, 15 minutes. We started very slowly and poorly. It's a shame that we lacked that bite and intensity we've shown over the last eight or nine games. We'll learn from it, we've got games coming and we need to snap out of it and keep progressing."

Riza insists there was no sign during the week that his side would not be up for it at Elland Road. But they committed mistakes that played right into Leeds' hands. The humbling scoreline prompted him to offer an apology to the visiting fans.

"Everything's been good," he said. "The energy levels, the momentum, the confidence and to come here the idea was to try and stop Leeds as best we can, be solid, disciplined and try to hurt them. We gave it away cheaply, didn't transition well enough defensively, left spaces and they played through us and off the back of us too easily. Too many unmarked players in the box. There's so many things we didn't get right today and you can't do that against Leeds. I've already apologised to the fans, they're great, I think we've given them a little bit to be happy with but today is one of those days that is something that can't happen. No matter how good they are, you don't concede six or seven goals."

Riza was asked if his side had been beaten by the champions elect and while he would not go that far he wished them well in their promotion fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're definitely one of them, they're up there, they were up there for long periods last season and just slipped out," he said. "They're in a good position, very strong side and good luck to them."