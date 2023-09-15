The YEP’s Leeds United fan jury have submitted their predictions for this weekend’s Championship clash between the Whites and Millwall.

Neil Grewer

This fixture is always tricky and volatile and will certainly be an experience for our new signings.

I expect a changed team to the last starting eleven; Daniel Farke has a few conundrums to solve but these are largely positives.

Leeds United's Joel Piroe (left) celebrates with team mate Wilfried Gnonto (right) after scoring scoring his side’s third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. (Photo credit: George Tewkesbury/PA Wire)

We have a choice at left-back (I expect Sam Byram to play) and at right-back (I expect Luke Ayling to get the nod based on experience).

In midfield and attack, the options are numerous but, critically for me, whichever combination Daniel chooses we will have good options on the bench to change the game if required.

The biggest conundrum has to be how to convert possession and chances into goals – the last two games are evidence of this.

Generally goals lead to points (think Ipswich) so we need to unlock the Millwall defence although, as the home side with ambitions of a top-six finish, I expect Millwall to be more open to counter-attack than Wednesday and Salford were and, consequently, I expect a more open game.

But, we must avoid giving Millwall needless set-piece opportunities.

Prediction: Millwall 1 Leeds United 3

Andy Rhodes

With the season’s first international break now out of the way, Daniel Farke can focus on the matter at hand.

The German will have used the break to refine his tactics and work on the weaknesses his side have shown so far.

After all, neither of his previous two promotion campaigns started particularly well.

His hand could be strengthened at Millwall by new midfielders Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev being ready to start, while Djed Spence will be eyeing more minutes.

The Den hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds for Leeds in the past but this is a new-look United side that has big ambitions and a squad many think is capable of ‘big things’.

The Whites will need to dig in, resist being bullied and take their chances when they come.

All the ingredients are there for Leeds to have a successful season and, while every Championship campaign is a marathon rather than a sprint, they will be looking to kick on from here.

Prediction: Millwall 1 Leeds United 2

David Watkins

Millwall is one of my least favourite venues; the stadium is dull and grey and our results have not been great over the years.

Leeds haven’t won at the Den since 2012; the six games played there since yielding a single point from a 1-1 draw in September 2018.

This time it’s difficult to know what starting XI we will field with Ilia Gruev and Jaidon Anthony both looking for first appearances and Djed Spence and Glen Kamara getting just a few minutes against Sheffield Wednesday. At least we know the bench will be the strongest it’s been so far this season, assuming the five players who were on international duty all return fit.

Millwall have one point more than Leeds after five games and at home have scored only one goal, that coming in a 1-0 win over Stoke. In their only other home league game, they lost 1-0 Bristol City.

Leeds will be looking to add some clinical finishing to their game; we need to reproduce the form we showed at Portman Road and not the wayward shooting we saw at Elland Road last time out against Sheffield Wednesday.

Prediction: Millwall 0 Leeds United 1

Keith Ingham

Leeds return to action after the international break with a ‘lovely’ visit to Bermondsey to face Millwall.

A team that seems to do really well against us when we visit, this weekend it would be nice to turn the tables on our old foe.

Daniel Farke will have been without quite a few that are considered starters during the break but, hopefully, the ones training, like Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, will have taken advantage of time with him. The window, thankfully, is shut so now Farke has to make his preferred starting XI and, barring injuries, stick with it. There is enough talent in the squad to give us a good chance to climb the table.

Farke might stick with Luke Ayling at right-back for his experience but still keep Gray in midfield; the youngster has played all the games since the season started. Djed Spence and Glen Kamara may have to wait for their start. Ilia Gruev and Jaidon Anthony will also give him good options from the bench.

Leeds’ last win was back in 2012 when Ross McCormack got the only goal. Millwall have won three out of the four games since then.

I’m hoping for at least a draw, maybe with a couple of goals in the game.

Prediction: Millwall 1 Leeds United 1

Mike Gill

The first international break is always a pain because you have hardly had time to get started when the season judders to a halt.

This time, though it was probably welcomed by Daniel Farke as it allowed him to bed in his new players.

The squad, let alone the starting eleven, will give our manager the best type of dilemma because, at long last, he has decent numbers to select from.

The Whites need to return to goalscoring form. They certainly have the firepower up front to achieve this and it’s high time that they started converting more chances.

Millwall have also had a patchy start to the season, achieving just one more point than United but manager Gary Rowett is one of the more experienced Championship bosses and he enters his fifth season with the Lions.

Very few of the Leeds players on Sunday will be tainted by the so-called London curse so there are no excuses.

Unlike a trip to Elland Road, our opponents are unlikely to be 'parking the bus' and I think we'll see a few goals.