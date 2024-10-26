Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The YEP’s panel of Leeds United supporters offer their thoughts and pre-match verdicts ahead of today’s trip to Bristol City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MIKE GILL

Another three points were gathered against Watford. It was one of those results where you say, ‘I’ll take it’.

It was a bit disappointing that the blistering start was not followed by more goals from United, but the scoreline flattered the visitors, and a win is a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City away is tomorrow’s lunchtime clash as the Championship juggernaut rolls on relentlessly.Having had a shaky start to the season, the Robins have picked themselves up, and they haven’t lost since mid-September. They occupy a respectable ninth position in the Championship, but they have only won three times, and it is their six draws that have prevented embarrassment.

City are managed by Liam Manning, who is one of the younger managers in the Championship, and would probably be happy to settle for a draw against Leeds. Therefore, an open game seems unlikely.

The Whites need to kick on and will be looking for maximum points to keep their place at the congested summit of the second tier. Their creativity cannot be questioned, but they certainly need more composure in front of the goal as chances are unlikely to be plentiful in this fixture.

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEIL GREWER

Leeds United travel to Bristol City in good form. The Robins have had two decent away results this week - scoring four goals - so will be a formidable opponent on their own patch, but the way Leeds are playing and the varying sources of goals, gives me confidence we can win the game.

Daniel Farke will be forced to make one change with ‘king of the assists’ Junior Firpo suspended, and I expect Sam Byram to be deputising.

It is possible other changes will be made as the recent run of games, internationals and travel takes its toll.The discussion as to who to play at number nine continues with Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe offering different attributes – although I would expect both to play some part in the game.

It would be remiss not to mention the form of Ao Tanaka who has been excellent recently, such that any non-availability would be a massive blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier has, it seems, not been affected by the faux pas against Sunderland, Joe Rodon is back on top form, and the team is functioning well as a unit.

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 2

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds United have been marching on recently, so much so that a 20-minute spell when we failed to dominate Watford was a real disappointment.

It was a reminder though that we are not going to have it all our own way for every minute of every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the more reason why we simply must become even more clinical in front of goal – once again on Tuesday night there were good chances being spurned.

Next up it’s a trip to Bristol City, never an easy place to go and I doubt this weekend’s trip will prove any different.The Robins’ results have been somewhat erratic recently, unbeaten in six but far too many draws.

They won at Middlesbrough but could only draw at home with lowly Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday. Whether that says more about the unpredictability of the Championship than the form of the Robins we’ll discover this weekend.

This has been a good week for Leeds so far with two wins and in round 11 only Leeds and Sunderland out of the top seven sides managed to get three points. Another three at Bristol would surely start to put some distance between us and the rest.

Prediction: Bristol City 0 Leeds United 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KEITH INGHAM

The Watford game should have been over by half-time on Tuesday but once again Leeds United spurned chances to give the visitors hope and they nearly made Leeds pay for their failure to put the game to bed.

They move on to an away day at Bristol City tomorrow. Leeds have good memories at Ashton Gate in recent times. Four straight wins: 3-1, 3-0, 1-0 and 1-0 last season.

In fact, they are unbeaten in nine games home and away against their hosts. The last time Leeds lost there was back in 2016.

I was really impressed with last week’s win over Sheffield United as I said in my report. The defence looks to be solid, the new midfield is making headlines for the right reasons and Joel Piroe may have found his role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing on Mateo Joseph gave Piroe space to exploit a tiring defence and he did with a majestic ball to Leeds’ young Spanish striker who did the rest.

I’ve said all along this team could benefit with both in the line-up, even if it is later in games.

It would be fantastic if Leeds could end this three-game run with another win, even a draw would make it a seven-point haul from the fixtures.

I’m going for Leeds by the odd goal.

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANDY RHODES

Eleven games into the season you would argue that Leeds United are showing the form of a potential promotion-winning side.

An average of two points won per game and less than one goal conceded per game are very positive stats, even if we are less than a quarter of the way through the season.

The last two games have shown that Leeds can win convincingly but also grind results out.

The victory against Watford wasn’t one that will live long in the memory, but it was an important three points nonetheless.But the Whites won’t get away with performances like that all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Bristol City, Daniel Farke will be without Junior Firpo, while the instigator of the blistering first 10 minutes on Tuesday, Largie Ramazani, went off injured.

There will be a reshuffle of an already light squad, but these are challenges all managers will face this season.A win tomorrow would keep Leeds hot on the heels of Sunderland and Burnley.

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 2