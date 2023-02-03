ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, poses for a photo with a fan prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

KEITH INGHAM

I have to say I’m very pleased with the January additions.

Max Wober has added stability to the defence, Georginio Rutter adds weight to the attack and getting Weston McKennie on loan for the midfield is really good business.

They also have a young defender Diogo Monteiro who will initially go into the Under-21s squad. Victor Orta deserves a medal for moving Diego Llorente on after the defender had just signed a new deal. Jesse Marsch has his orchestra, now it’s time to get a tune out of them!

On Sunday, Leeds travel to Nottingham Forest, a team that has added over 20 players this year.

They continued to bring in additions in this window with Jonjo Shelvey, Keylor Navas and Felipe signing up.

Leeds really need a win but it won’t be easy, but with back-to-back games with ‘them’ over the Pennines in the next week, a draw might not be enough.

Hopefully, the new bounce the squad has might just be enough to get the three points.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1 Leeds United 2.

NEIL GREWER

The recent transfer window has been arguably our most successful for a long time and I feel we have really improved the first team and significantly improved more than most of our competitors. Not losing Jack Harrison was a real bonus.

The Forest game is a real six-pointer. Losing on Sunday will give them a six-point gap which will be difficult to close, but avoiding defeat and we stay on their coat-tails.

It is sure to be a nervy game for players and supporters.

Team selection and formation will be interesting. How do you not play Willy Gnonto? Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra have both staked claims and Georginio Rutter must be in contention.

With Robin Koch suspended I expect to see Liam Cooper and Max Wober in central defence but there are options in both full-back positions, as there are now in midfield.

Great problems to have for once.

Looking forward to a solid performance and victory.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

With the FA Cup providing another welcome break from league action, Leeds make the trip to Nottingham Forest in a real six-pointer.

Both sides have had their issues this season but, after busy transfer windows, both clubs will feel rejuvenated.

United fans will be excited to see more of Georginio Rutter and get their first glimpses of Weston McKennie.

Both could prove to be astute signings but they will have to adapt quickly to a Premier League relegation fight.

Forest, meanwhile, have been better at home than on their travels and the City Ground has certainly not been the happiest of hunting grounds for Leeds in recent seasons.

The defeat in the promotion season inspired the Whites to go on a run of 12 wins in 15 games.

What we would all give for that kind of form right now.

We may only be at the midway point of the season but this has all the hallmarks of a must-win game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

This game against Nottingham Forest feels like a defining moment. An air of positivity has been building in Leeds since that goalless draw at St James’ Park on New Year’s Eve.

We’ve suffered just one defeat in seven games in that time and I’d argue we probably deserved a draw in that one too.

We’ve seen the return of a resurgent Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra who was sensational before his injury.

We’ve seen the emergence of Willy Gnonto as a game-changer, and we’ve added Max Wober who appears to have bolstered our frail defence. We’ve now also added Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie, part of a huge January spend of around £50m.

But now we need to turn all that positivity into points in the League. Wins against Cardiff and Accrington notwithstanding, we’ve no win in the EPL in seven, and upcoming games against Forest, Everton, and Southampton are encounters Leeds have to be winning to confirm we’ve turned a corner.

Defeat this Sunday would see the positivity melt away faster than the recent snow and the doubts and angst would return just as quickly.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

Even the most vociferous of the social media keyboard warriors would have to admit that the club has had a good January transfer window.

The performance at Accrington also should have produced a feel-good factor so United should face Forest with confidence.

They could do with three points particularly in view of the following two fixtures.

Banking those points will be another matter entirely both in view of Forest's improvement in form as well as United's poor record at the City Ground.

After a dire start to their first season back in the Premier League, Forest have strung together some useful results which makes them a tougher opponent to face and it would seem that their spending spree is finally starting to pay dividends.

Jesse Marsch has some interesting but exciting selection decisions to make from arguably the strongest squad that he has had to choose from.