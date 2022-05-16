But it is still there among our Yorkshire Evening Post Leeds United fans jury.

A point is a point and is being cherished by the jurors unlike relegation-rivals Everton and Burnley fans, whose sides dropped points on Sunday, .

A point allows Leeds players and fans to breathe a little easier in the days before their final Premier League game of this season, at Brentford.

Man-of-the-match contender Pascal Struijk celebrates his late goal in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hope. Our fans’ jury still has it ...

David Watkins

Well, we are still alive!

That game – our last at Elland Road for this season – was every bit as tough as most thought it would be.

Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt (right) has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Elland Road against Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The first half, in particular, Leeds looked little better than we did in the previous three games against those big-six sides.

Once again we made it as hard as conceivably possible for ourselves by giving away yet another easy goal, losing the ball when we ourselves were looking to attack.

Fortunately, the second-half performance saw a significant improvement and, although still short on quality, we did, at least, summon up that never-say-die spirit again.

Pascal Struijk’s late, late equaliser could yet prove to be worth millions.

Leeds United man-of-the-match contender Raphinha turns Brighton's Yves Bissouma inside out. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

All eyes now turn to Burnley’s game at Villa Park on Thursday but, one way or another, it looks as though we will, indeed, have to get a result at Brentford.

And, who knows, perhaps our former magic man Pontus Jansson might be able to do us one last favour...

Man of the math: Junior Firpo.

Keith Ingham

Elland Road erupted in the dying moments of the game between Leeds and Brighton.

It looked as if their luck had run out but Joe Gelhardt provided a cross that Pascal Struijk finished at the back post.

With Burnley losing 1-0 at Spurs and Everton losing 3-2 at home, it sets next weekend as a decider. If Burnley and Everton don’t get points in their games against Villa and Palace, all three need something out of their last game.

I’m pretty proud of that performance – not perfect but it hasn’t been this season – but to keep going, as they did, gives me hope that our Premier League survival in once again in our own hands.

I can only give credit to the lads for not giving in and that surely means something going into the last game of the season.

Brighton did have a few more moments and looked like they would hang on to their single-goal lead until injury time when Gelhardt twisted and turned to send over a cross that Struijk put past a desperate effort to keep it out from a Brighton defender on the line.

Backed by another full house and before any goals were scored, Leeds tried their best to put Brighton on the back foot but it was the visitors who took the lead.

Rodrigo could have played in Jack Harrison but lost the ball and within 60 seconds the ball was in the Leeds net, Danny Welbeck finishing well when given the opportunity.

Gelhardt’s spectacular effort on goal was blocked by Liam Cooper’s face as it looked certain to go in the net.

Mateusz Klich also had an effort that seemed to take a coat of paint off a post.

The second half wasn’t much different than the first; Leeds dominated possession and brought the best out of Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal, his saves keeping his team in the game.

Man of the match: Pascal Struijk. How important his goal was we will find out next Sunday.

Mike Gill

Some people say that ‘hope kills’. Others say ‘where there’s life there’s hope’.

The ‘hope kills’ crowd were singing Marcelo Bielsa’s name as the game drew to a close. Respectful to Marcelo but hardly helpful to Jesse Marsch and the players. Later, the boo boys and girls chanted ‘Radrizzani this is on you’ and the perennial favourite of the confused: ‘Sack the board’.

The hopeful, who represent the vast majority, brought the house down with a deafening roar when Joe Gelhardt juggled the ball with his twinkling feet before sending an inch-perfect lob to the far post for Pascal Struijk to head in a late equaliser which keeps the Whites alive, at least until next Sunday. In a poor first half, United gave Brighton’s wide men too much room. This resulted in Danny Welbeck’s goal on 21 minutes and the Whites were lucky to be only one down at half-time.

The second half was a different matter as Leeds pushed for an equaliser. Raphinha was closest with a free-kick that rattled the bar. Where there’s life, there’s hope!

Man of the match: Joe Gelhardt.

Andy Rhodes

If ever there was a good time for a goal, this was it.

Only time will tell the true importance of Pascal Struijk’s equaliser but, going into next week, that could just give the side a huge lift.

The goal lifted Leeds out of the bottom three and, after Everton collapsed against Brentford, there could be three sides in the mix come Sunday.

United started the game nervously and Brighton were good value for their lead.

The atmosphere could have turned toxic early on but Leeds were trying and the spirit was there.

Unlike the Chelsea game in midweek, the Whites were up for the fight. Both sides could have scored one or two more before the break, and there could have been a flood of goals in the second half. Leeds have been due a late result and got their reward here. The goal celebrations show just how much it means to the players.

There’s a long wait now until Sunday and our two rivals play in between, but all we can do now is sit tight and hope for the best.

Man of the match: Joe Gelhardt.

Andrew Dalton

Leeds kept their season alive thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from ‘super sub’ Pascal Struijk who climbed off the canvas to head in what could be a precious point.

Leeds started on the front foot with Joe Gelhardt going close after four minutes. Brighton had two chances to open the scoring – Moisés Caicedo, which Illan Meslier saved, and March, who fired wide from 10 yards out. Alexis Mac Allister then tested Meslier from way out.

The Seagulls should have been in front when Meslier denied Pascal Gross but Brighton deservedly took the lead through a smart finish from Danny Welbeck. Mac Allister then flicked a header just over as the visitors went looking for a second. Leeds had half a chance when Kalvin Phillips shot wide from the edge of the box; Mateusz Klich was denied by a brilliant save by Robert Sanchez.

Leeds started much brighter in the second period with Raphinha firing over. And wow! Cometh the hour, cometh Pascal Struijk, heading home in the 93rd minute to get Leeds a deserved equaliser!

Before then, Raphinha was denied by a brilliant save by Sanchez from a freekick.

And Leeds went within inches of levelling but Raphinha couldn’t find the net.

Leeds went close yet again as Sanchez this time denied Klich.

Gelhardt was next to try his luck but shot inches wide before Welbeck missed a golden chance to make the game safe.