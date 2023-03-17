DAVID WATKINS

A cursory look at the league table shows just how important this game is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for Leeds at Molineux would put us only a point adrift of Wolves and we’d still have a game in hand.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Luke Ayling of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's third goal with Robin Koch and Rodrigo Moreno during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on March 18, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

If Wolves win they would have a seven-point lead over Leeds and that would look huge at this stage.

It’s hard to judge what form Wolves are in; they have had a tough last three games with defeats at the hands of Newcastle and Liverpool but a win over Spurs in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds of course have also struggled of late, although in league games, almost every one of them has been tight and could have gone either way.So, where’s your money? I’m guessing it will be close – only one Leeds league game in the last 11 has seen a winning margin of more than a single goal and that was the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United with those two late goals.

I’m also guessing it won’t be a goal-fest, three of our last four have seen only one goal.

I’ve taken a positive pill and I’m saying we’ll nick it.

Prediction: Wolves 0 Leeds United 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEIL GREWER

Last season this game was very memorable. Leeds were two down at half-time but in an unbelievable second half an unnecessary sending off for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez gave us a chance and boy did we take it, leaving as 3-2 victors.

This year’s encounter will not be the same – different coaches for both sides and adjustments to playing styles and personnel will doubtless result in a less chaotic game, but a game Leeds can win.

The goal drought has ended and with a virtually fully fit squad Leeds have no excuses and have a good opportunity to build on recent performances against a side who are considerably less problematic than Brighton were last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves also need the points so the game will be finely balanced and nervy I expect.

Wolves have been poor in front of goal and with an improving Leeds defence, goals should be in short supply for the hosts.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 12 games remaining this season, Leeds and a host of their rivals are starting to feel the pressure.

Every game now feels like a must-win and, in what is a six-pointer at Wolves, the pressure really will be on.Such is the tight nature of the Premier League table that Wolves find themselves in the dizzying heights of 13th place but a Leeds win here would put them just one point behind tomorrow’s hosts.

This will be a difficult fixture, though. Leeds are the division’s joint worst travellers having claimed just six points on the road all season.

Preparation for the game will have been made worse by Tyler Adams succumbing to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the period in the season where it doesn’t matter how well you play as long as you pick up points.

We may all miss the days of Marcelo Bielsa’s free-flowing football but you would absolutely take a classic smash and grab raid at Molineux.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Leeds United 0.

KEITH INGHAM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After last weekend's draw with Brighton, Leeds and their travelling ‘army’ go to the Midlands to face Wolverhampton Wanderers for another Saturday 3pm kick off, the third in a row.

Being ignored by Sky and others has its benefits!

Rodrigo, who looked ‘rusty’ after seven matches out, will have benefited from another full week on the training field and may be considered to start alongside Patrick Bamford.

One player who needs to start is Willy Gnonto as he impressed when coming on as a second-half substitute for Summerville against Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be interesting to see if he does and who makes way for him.

Wolves lost narrowly at Newcastle and despite their position have a very good squad but it doesn’t seem to have come together for one reason or another this season.

A win will move Leeds within a point of Wolves and unbelievably they sit 13th in the league.

It’s so tight at the bottom, a couple of wins and you are in mid-table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracia has yet to win away from home and maybe this is the game that kick-starts a run of form after the international break.

Expect a tight game with a goal separating the teams.

Hopefully it will be Leeds and their unbelievable fans heading home happy.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Leeds United 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIKE GILL

One thing that everybody agrees on is that it is going to be a long, hard road for United between now and the end of the season.

Safety or abject misery is unlikely to be confirmed until the final few games.

Although the style of football against Brighton did not go down well with a number of fans, backing off and soaking up the pressure was largely effective in containing one of the best footballing sides in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves will be a different prospect tomorrow. The Black Country side have scored only 20 goals this season but Javi Gracia has already shown that he has more than one club in his golf bag and we can expect a more aggressive approach from the Whites.

With his attacking options returning from the treatment bench, the composition of the starting XI should be interesting. Wolves are a good side but mustn't be given too much respect as a repeat of the Chelsea game would be disastrous.