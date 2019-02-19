YEP launch Leeds United mailbox - and we want to hear from YOU

Have your say

We are launching our very own Leeds United mailbox and we want to hear from YOU.

We're looking for Whites fans thoughts on anything and everything from Elland Road. From Spygate and injuries to your post-match thoughts each week - we want to hear YOUR opinions on all things Leeds United.

The mailbox is open for your ranting, raving and considered musings at any time. Here's what we are looking for:

- Submissions of 200 words or more

- Thoughts on any topic from Elland Road. No subject is off limits.

- We want to hear from you post-match, pre-match and on any of the big talking points that arise

- Our first mailbox will be launched after the Bolton Wanderers game this weekend

Submissions should be made to: lufc.mailbox@gmail.com