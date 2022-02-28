YEP Jury on Leeds United’s defeat to Spurs and Marcelo Bielsa’s exit

DAVID WATKINS

It had become harder and harder to defend Leeds performances. Most teams lose at Anfield, although not many by 6-0, and many have lost to Manchester United.

Spurs can be good, but they’d been on a poor run of one win in five – albeit that did come at Man City.

Raphinha shows his emotions at full time after the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

But Burnley, fighting for their lives like ourselves found a way to beat Spurs in midweek and so our abject display is not excusable.

Leeds had chances – Raphinha and Koch struck woodwork – but Luke Ayling putting a free header over the bar, Stuart Dallas looking bewildered facing an open goal, and Dan James scuffing a straight forward shot wide summed up where our confidence level stands.

It felt like something major needed to change, something to spark Leeds back into life, and it needed to happen fast.

It was a lethargic, uninspiring and confidence-lacking display much as we saw at Everton, another team in trouble, and our failure to get anything from Newcastle, good as their recent upturn has been, should have had the alarm bells ringing then.

Leeds United fans get behind their team at Elland Road. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Now everyone can hear them and the board has decided to gamble.

This action must not detract from all that Marcelo Bielsa has achieved; we thank him and wish him well but to stand by and do nothing felt more of a risk than to intervene while we still have time to change the course of the season.

Man of the match: No Leeds player is deserving of that accolade this week.

KEITH INGHAM

Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring at Elland Road. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

When the going gets tough most teams get going, but this United lot looked to have given up on their head coach. The 4-0 scoreline to Spurs was another when the opponents hardly had to break sweat to get three points. It was far too easy for them.

Spurs won the game with three goals in the first 30 minutes. First, Matt Doherty too easily beat Leeds on the left-hand side of the defence before Dejan Kulusevski doubled the score five minutes later. Harry Kane lost his marker to really wrap up the game just before 30 minutes. Only Koch offered something when he hit the post. A terrible half for the long suffering supporters.

Spurs took their foot off the gas in the second half and Son Heung-min made it four with five minutes left before Raphinha hit the woodwork.

It’s sad we will no longer see Marcelo Bielsa on the touchline at Elland Road pacing the ground like a lion. Gracias Marcelo, it’s been one hell of a journey since 2018 and thank you for taking us to your heart as much as we took you to our hearts. You won’t be forgotten.

Marcelo Bielsa after the Spurs match. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

ANDY RHODES

This weekend was horrible. From the result on Saturday to Marcelo Bielsa leaving the club, the last few days have been a nightmare.

Over the last week it became clear that something had to change. Spurs, like so many teams this season, didn’t have to go past third gear to beat us on Saturday.

Leeds have gone behind so often this season without a decent response and, after conceding a third of their total goals against, in the last five games, the team looks completely deflated.

But we can’t allow the last few games to overshadow the unbelievable three-and-a-half years Marcelo has given us.

He instilled a genuine feeling of unity and pride within the club, something that was missing for so long.

We will never forget the Championship title weekend and his work at the club will go down in history.

It has been an absolute pleasure to watch him and his team transform the club from top to bottom and take us back to where we belong. Thank you, Marcelo.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

MIKE GILL

United were expected to lose the last three games. It has been the manner of those defeats that has shocked us.

Saturday followed a familiar pattern. Goals conceded early in the game, a wide open midfield and the feeling of being overrun.

Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane had the game all wrapped up in the first half hour. Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich replaced Jack Harrison and Pascal Struijk for the second half to little effect.

Raphinha shook the woodwork with a rasping free-kick and Stuart Dallas broke free and ran half the length of the pitch. He rounded Hugo Lloris but couldn’t reach an open net before his shot was blocked. Son Heung-min completed the rout for Spurs on 85 minutes. After the game, speculation began to mount about Marcelo Bielsa’s future.

The conjecture reached fever pitch on social media as fans were already writing Marcelo’s obituary.

Yesterday, we learned that the Bielsa era was over. Although we will be 100 per cent behind the new regime, we will never forget you Marcelo and what you achieved for us.

Man of the match: Not selected.

ANDREW DALTON

Well, it’s not often I’m lost for words after a Leeds game, but Saturday was one of those days after Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 win at Elland Road.

Leeds actually started on the front foot but before you knew it we were 2-0 down thanks to goals from Matt Doherty and Dejan Kulusevski after 15 minutes.

United were unlucky not to get one back when Robin Koch hit an upright.

The Whites kept pressing but were undone by Harry Kane’s strike on 27 minutes. Luke Ayling then headed wide as the home side looked to get one back before the interval.

Marcelo Bielsa introduced Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo after the break and Leeds kept going forward with chances through Stuart Dallas and Dan James.

Son Heung-min finished the game with a fourth goal before Raphinha hit the post with a late free-kick.

They say the only way is up with 12 games to go, starting at the King Power next Saturday lunchtime when we take on Leicester City.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.