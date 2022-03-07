YEP Jury: New coach, fresh look but the same old story for Leeds United

DAVID WATKINS

New head coach, new formation, same old story for Leeds. As so often this season, Leeds created shooting opportunities aplenty but seldom hit the target and when we did our old friend Kasper Schmeichel was good enough to get behind them without too much drama.

It is hard to say if this was a much better performance from Leeds or not, it certainly looked lively and energetic enough and we amassed almost three times the goal attempts and double the number of corners, but then we must remember this was Leicester City – not Man U, Liverpool or Spurs. Leicester are a capable side but they ain’t in the same class as those others so, who can really say how good this display was?

One thing is for sure, and we have to learn this lesson quickly; we cannot continue to squander good opportunities and expect to get away with it at this level.

The next two games, both at Elland Road, now take on gargantuan proportions and the results against Villa and Norwich will likely determine our fate this season.

Man of the match: Dan James probably just edged it.

KEITH INGHAM

Sometimes, especially this season Leeds just haven’t had the rub of the green. Leicester City despite having less possession than Leeds had one class move in their ‘locker’ and that proved the difference between the two teams.

Leeds had an impressive first half in their new formation of 4-2-2-2 with Rodrigo and James in the forward roles. Leeds should have been in front but Schmeichel pushed a James effort wide, he also denied Harrison and Rodrigo looked to have been fouled in the penalty area, much in the same way as Rudiger got a penalty late in the game at Chelsea.

The two best chances of the second half fell to Rodrigo who headed powerfully towards goal only to be denied by a brilliant save by Schmeichel, who dragged the ball from behind him. He then saved superbly from Raphinha from inside the box.

Barnes, a regular tormentor of Leeds, got the winner to make it five goals in five games against the Whites. A superb finish but once again the defence was cut wide open. It was Leicester’s first effort on goal in the second half.

With substitute Roberts a passenger after picking up an injury in the Leicester penalty area moments after coming on for Rodrigo, Leeds couldn’t get the equaliser their display deserved.

It did seem like the same old story.

A tough seven days are to come with two home games against Aston Villa on Thursday and the must-win game against Norwich City a few days later.

Anything less than four points from these games will be seen as failure by the fans. We really need a win and soon!

Man of the match: Kasper Schmeichel.

ANDY RHODES

As far as first performances under a new coach go, this wasn’t bad at all.

Everything was there from Jesse Marsch’s Leeds: intensity, commitment and, most notably, defence.

However, one thing that remained from the Bielsa era was the poor shot conversion. Leeds had countless good chances and could have been out of sight before Harvey Barnes put the Foxes a goal up.

Raphinha’s effort from just yards out will be the one we look back on.

Kasper Schmeichel had the game of his life but still, United should have found a way through.

There were plenty of positive signs from Marsch’s side, though. There were no huge gaps in midfield for Leicester to exploit, and that defensive resilience will be needed again on Thursday when Aston Villa and Coutinho come to town.

As a unit Leeds were good enough for the victory on Saturday, but it proved to be just one of those days.

Man of the match: Junior Firpo.

MIKE GILL

Our new head coach had explained his objectives and philosophy clearly in Thursday’s press conference and the scene was set for the dawn of a new era.

Jesse Marsch comes across as personable and confident but he had only four full days to get his ideas across. The Whites started brightly and took the game to Leicester.

A very good effort from the lively Dan James was only denied by the fingertips of Kasper Schmeichel.

The play went from end to end but United defended well and although Ilan Meslier had plenty of the ball, he rarely had to stretch. The same could not be said of Schmeichel who ended up as Leicester’s man of the match.

In addition to the Mancunian Dane’s heroics, United failed to take any of their many chances with Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha and Firpo all coming close.

Leicester’s one bit of attacking quality produced the only goal for Barnes. Leeds deserved at least a point but as Marsch himself stated: Time is running out.

Man of the match: Luke Ayling.

ANDREW DALTON

A frustrating start to the Jesse Marsch era took place on Saturday lunchtime as Leeds were unlucky to lose out to a Harvey Barnes goal at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds, who made two changes from Marcelo Bielsa’s last game in charge against Tottenham last time out, made a bright start and were unlucky not to take the lead through Dan James as former Whites’ keeper Kasper Schmeichel kept out his low drive from the angle.

Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Junior Firpo were all denied as Leeds went in at the break without conceding in the first half for the first time in seven games. Raphinha saw his flick saved by Schmeichel, before Barnes scored for the fourth successive game against United following a smart move. Leeds failed to trouble Schmeichel after that as the Foxes went home with all three points.

Attention will quickly turn to back-to-back home games against Aston Villa on Thursday night and Norwich City on Sunday and by then we will have a better idea of what needs to be done.

Man of the match: Dan James.