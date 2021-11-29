YEP Jury: More questions than answers as Leeds United claim ‘lucky’ point

DAVID WATKINS

I’ve already seen many Leeds fans saying that was a poor performance from Leeds at Brighton but I actually thought we did okay on a ground where we have never before claimed as much as a point!

Only Manchester City and Everton early in the season have won at the Amex this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighjton's Leandro Trossard is closed down by Diego Llorente of Leeds United. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Yes, the stats show that Brighton bossed the possession and amassed 20 goal attempts, but both sides shared the attempts that hit the target four apiece. It was a difficult ball to control too in a howling wind that may well explain the number of passes that went astray.

The half-time change-around with Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton joining the fray also seemed to give Leeds a bit more impetus, as did the arrival of Tyler Roberts; two of his attempts drawing decent saves from Robert Sanchez.

I guess the value of this point will only be fully validated if we can now follow it up with a couple of wins at Elland Road against Crystal Palace tomorrow and Brentford next weekend but, for now, I’m happy with it.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier makes a save during his side's goalless draw with Brighton. Picture: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images.

KEITH INGHAM

There were more questions than answers after Leeds’ goalless draw with Brighton.

To be honest the team in lilac were extremely lucky to come away with a point, especially after being out-played, out-thought and pretty much dominated in the first half.

The first question that needs to be asked is why Kalvin Phillips played at centre-back when Pascal Struijk was available but on the bench?

Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa gestures on the touchline during his side's goalles draw with Brighton. Picture: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images.

Is it a case of Marcelo Bielsa asserting his authority over the midfielder or have there been words exchanged between the pair?

Either way, Phillips was pulled at the break along with Firpo, and Struijk brought on as a holding midfielder and Dallas moved to left-back as Shackleton went to right-back.

The game was kept scoreless thanks to some superb goalkeeping by Sanchez for Brighton and Meslier for Leeds.

Sanchez saved twice to deny Roberts. Meslier denied Brighton three times at the other end.

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey gets the better of Leeds United's Junior Firpo. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Leeds now host Crystal Palace tomorrow and it is hoped that a win can be achieved, if not, more questions might be asked about the situation at Leeds.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier and Tyler Roberts.

ANDY RHODES

On the face of it, I think we can say Leeds United’s draw at Brighton was very much a point gained.

Leeds were on the ropes for almost every minute of the first half and it looked like it was only a matter of time before Brighton scored.

Leeds managed to stay in the game and, although it felt like Brighton dominated possession, United had the better of the second half.

Tyler Roberts put Leeds back in the game and was unfortunate not to score.

Elsewhere, Raphinha didn’t look to be at his best and neither did Jack Harrison, but Adam Forshaw and Illan Meslier put in impressive man-of-the-match displays.

If Leeds can remain that resolute more often, there’ll be nothing to worry about this season.

But, as was the case on Saturday, they’ll need Lady Luck on their side.

With a big game at home to Crystal Palace tomorrow and Brentford visiting at the weekend, this point should give the side some confidence.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

MIKE GILL

On a filthy night on the south coast, United continued their awful record against Brighton particularly away from home.

The Seagulls are a well organised and uncompromising side this season and only for their wastefulness in front of goal, they could have won this match easily. Ilan Meslier also stood out with a fine performance between the posts in a game where it was difficult to find positives in the Leeds side.

Credit too to Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Pascal Struijk when he came on. They all produced workmanlike, if uninspiring performances.

Tariq Lamptey was the best of the Brighton players. Not only did he give Junior Firpo a nightmare afternoon but his continual forays prevented United getting the ball out from defence.

Even Raphinha struggled to get into the game as United toiled away, producing very little to trouble their opponents.

We must now accept that this is going to be a long, tough season. Dire though this game was, we should be thankful for the result and look for a big improvement tomorrow.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

JACOB STARR

How we have come away from that with a point and a clean sheet I will never know, which emphasises the extremely poor nature of our performance.

We very rarely play well at Brighton, and this was no exception, arguably similar to that horrific 4-0 defeat during the Steve Evans era, just without shipping any goals – somehow.

The Seagulls hit the frame of the goal three times whilst squandering numerous opportunities, including Neal Maupay’s sitter from six yards.

Tariq Lamptey gave Junior Firpo such a torrid time in the first half that the left-back was replaced at half-time.

Leandro Trossard looked dangerous throughout and was able to continuously exploit gaps in our midfield but to no avail in front of goal.

Ironically, Tyler Roberts was the only one who looked remotely capable of fashioning a chance for the Whites during his 30-minute appearance, forcing Robert Sanchez into a couple of important saves. Raphinha and Rodrigo were non-existent, and not a single player looked confident at passing the ball.

Still, though, it’s our first clean sheet away from home this campaign, and whenever the performance is that low quality, to take away a point is miraculous.

Man of the match: Tyler Roberts.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.