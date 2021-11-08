YEP Jury: Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw shows what he and the Whites have been missing

DAVID WATKINS

This was more like the Leeds that we have come to know and love under Marcelo Bielsa. They dominated possession and pressed really well – particularly in the first half.

The centre of midfield looked a lot tidier with Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw mopping-up most of the loose balls. Raphinha’s splendid free-kick fooled everybody and brought the house down.

Leeds United fans get behind their side. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The noise had barely abated when Harvey Barnes scored a fine goal of his own from a very tight angle.

Both sides came close but United had the lion’s share of the chances with Rodrigo and Dan James coming closest.

Leicester are a formidable opponent and most fans were happy with a draw in the end as the momentum slows and yet another international break looms.

Leeds are playing with increased confidence and energy and their self -belief is starting to pay off.

Leeds United players pay their respects to fallen heroes from the armed forces before kick-off against Leicester City. Picture Tony Johnson.

At a time when Premier League managers are dropping like flies this is a good time to move forward.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds go into another international break on the back of a very deserved point against Leicester City. Leeds will know they had enough chances to make it back to back wins but wayward finishing was once again their Achilles heel.

Back at it: Midfielder Adam Forshaw put over two years of injury misery behind him in an impressive performance against Leicester City at Elland Road yesterday. Picture: Tony Johnson

Leeds took the lead, when, who else, Raphinha found the bottom corner of Schmeichel’s net and the winger celebrated by showing a T-shirt respecting a Brazilian singer who sadly passed away a few days ago.

The lead lasted around 12 seconds. The ball from the kick off reached Harvey Barnes who curled a superb effort over Meslier into the net.

In the second half, Leeds spurned at least four great opportunities to claim the three points. James and Rodrigo missing from inside the penalty area but the worse miss without a doubt came from Harrison.

Phillips’ goal-bound headed effort found him and unbelievably his kneed effort went over.

Raphinha celebrates his goal against Leicester City. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Leicester actually thought they’d won it but Lookman’s late effort for Leicester was ruled offside by VAR, with the returning Forshaw my MOTM.

ANDY RHODES

Ahead of what promises to be a difficult run of fixtures, this result will do Leeds no harm at all.

In one of the most entertaining games of the season so far, both sides will be unhappy with just a point but both will accept that this was a tricky game on paper.

Once again, Raphinha was the player pulling the strings for the Whites; without him Leeds might be in deep trouble, and although opposition sides know he’s United’s danger man, they still struggle to stop him.

It now feels like Marcelo Bielsa’s front four are beginning to really click while his defence looks to also be getting more secure.

Illan Meslier has been asked some questions in the last two games, but while Leeds are in this current run of form he can get away with the odd moments of indecision.

With results now starting to pick up for Leeds, they won’t want the international break to come.

Man of the match: Raphinha.

MIKE GILL

JACOB STARR

Leeds United earned a much-deserved point against Leicester in an entertaining encounter with the Foxes frustrated at Elland Road.

It was important for the Whites to build on last weekend’s victory with either a share of the points or a good performance against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Fortunately, we got both a draw and one of the best displays of the campaign so far. On another day, one point could have been three.

Raphinha’s teasing free-kick went all the way in but Harvey Barnes’ fantastic strike levelled the score less than a minute later.

That was it for goals, although Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and Dan James all squandered great opportunities.

However, Ademola Lookman had a goal ruled out through VAR for the visitors after a fractional offside call. End to end stuff. The point lifts us up to 15th, above Watford and Aston Villa. The latter parted ways with Dean Smith over the weekend so things are looking a bit bleak for them.

Now for another international break and a chance for Leeds to refresh themselves after a top performance against a good side.