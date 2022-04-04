YEP Jury: A draw was a fair result but Leeds United will rue missed chances

DAVID WATKINS

Well, we did it again… the one result the Jury didn’t predict was a draw so I guess we all should have known that’s what it would be!

The key deduction from that though is that Leeds remain so very unpredictable!

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Liam Cooper wins a header against Southampton. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Leeds looked pretty good in the early stages of the game and a 29th-minute opening goal looked like being the first of several the way Leeds attacked the game.

Sadly, a James Ward-Prowse free-kick early in the second half seemed to take the wind out of our sails and for long spells in the second half it was the Saints that looked more like marching on to victory.

A draw was probably a fair result although once again missed opportunities in front of goal and an inability to hit the target often enough probably cost us dear.

For me, this was another game where the time we really needed Joffy Gelhardt on the pitch was at the beginning when we were at our best and creating moments in front of the Saints’ goal rather than at the end chasing another last-gasp winner but, for whatever reason, he was limited to another half-hour cameo.

Leeds United's head coach Jesse Marsch on the sidelines. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Man of the match: Liam Cooper.

KEITH INGHAM

Another game that fans will have gone home saying ‘what if’ as Leeds fought out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Southampton that took them eight points away from the bottom three.

Leeds went for Southampton from the start but had to be very wary of the visitors hitting them on the break.

Leeds United's fans pay tribute to Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight at Elland Road on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

With the game about to enter the 30th minute they went ahead following a fantastic move down the right involving Ayling, Klich and Raphinha. The latter delivered a cross from the byline which Foster could only parry to Harrison, the ball hitting his leg and bouncing in.

The second half was less than two minutes old when Southampton equalised. Ward-Prowse floated a free-kick over the wall and although Meslier got a glove to the ball, it was already in the net.

Many thought United should have had a penalty when Joe Gelhardt was sent crashing to the floor in the penalty area – the referee instead gave a corner without asking VAR to check.

A draw seemed a fair result but many may see it as two points dropped. The game with Watford now takes on an added importance because a win might be just enough to keep Leeds up, a defeat doesn’t bear thinking about, so I won’t!

Man of the match: Liam Cooper.

ANDY RHODES

This was a game that could have gone either way and, even now, I’m still not sure how it ended level.

Both sides threatened to win it so a draw may be the fairest result.

Leeds started strongly and could have gone ahead early before the game evened itself out. For 20 minutes a goal was certainly on the cards and Leeds’ work paid off through Jack Harrison’s effort.

But Southampton always looked threatening, particularly down the left-hand side through Kyle Walker-Peters.

A number of United players looked considerably sharper than in previous weeks.

Rodrigo looks a player reborn, while Joe Gelhardt and Harrison look revitalised. Adam Forshaw, meanwhile, continues to put in impressive performances in midfield.

His ability to recover the ball and his calmness in possession led to countless attacks in the game.

With the return of Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, the season could look so much brighter.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

MIKE GILL

The Whites picked up a precious point at a strangely subdued Elland Road. It was probably a fair result as both sides had their chances including a penalty shout each.

With the welcome return of Liam Cooper, the centre of United’s defence took on a more solid look with the captain putting in an old fashioned no-nonsense centre-half display.

Jack Harrison scored the opener after previously having the ball in the net, only to see the effort disallowed owing to a nudge by Rodrigo and as the first half came to a close United could be pleased with a bright and well organised performance.

Tragedy struck early in the second period when Luke Ayling felled the tricky Kyle Walker-Peters.

As the prodigiously talented dead ball striker James Ward- Prowse stepped up to take the free-kick it was almost as if you knew what would happen as the unstoppable shot headed for the top corner of Meslier’s goal.

This knocked the stuffing out of Leeds but they continued to press but to no avail.

Watford are next in another big game.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

ANDREW DALTON

A fair result ensued between Leeds and Southampton as both sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Leeds could have taken the lead when Diego Llorente headed wide from a corner before Illan Meslier got down well to save from Elyounoussi before Dan James forced Fraser Forster into a smart save.

Leeds took the lead through Jack Harrison after Forster had palmed away Raphinha’s cross from the dead ball line. Meslier then made a magnificent save to deny Che Adams just before the half-time break.

The Saints levelled through a superb free-kick from that man James Ward-Prowse giving Meslier no chance. Both sides kept plugging away with Raphinha firing over from the edge of the area.

There were a lot of positives to take from the game, with the return of captain Liam Cooper who didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon and Kalvin Phillips from the bench.

Onto a huge game at Watford on Grand National Saturday as Leeds head into the final furlong of the season.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.