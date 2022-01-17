YEP Jury: A capital rollercoaster ride to remember for Leeds United

DAVID WATKINS

Well, the YEP Jury has done it again folks - none of us had that down as a Leeds win! Why do we do that? Anyway, a win it was and a massive one at that.

The three points is huge in itself but to put on such a stellar performance to get them will do so much for our confidence going forward. It feels as if the belief switch has been found and well and truly turned on.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Lewis Bate battles for the ball with West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Jarrod Bowen (right). Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

And all this having suffered the blow of two more injuries inside 20 minutes. Not only that but we then had to absorb the pain and frustration of being pegged back twice – the seventh and eighth leads we’ve given up this season! If we are looking for any more positives we can also add the fact that Jack Harrison has found his scoring boots too! It was the goals from Jack and Stuart Dallas that turned us into a top-half side then and it could easily do it again.

Big games from Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde showed that, given the opportunities, they can be just as influential as Joffy has been up front.

It was a performance based on solid displays from so many players – Luke Ayling was immense as was Stuart Dallas while Pascal Struijk looks like one of the best centre-backs in the land when he plays like this.

Man of the match: Do we need to ask? Jack Harrison.

Pablo Fornals of West Ham United scores his side's second goal against Leeds United. Pictrue: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds turned the tables on their FA Cup victors as they won for the first time at West Ham in 20 years.

In a cracker of a first half Leeds took the game to their hosts and went ahead after 10 minutes. Ayling’s ball found Klich who shot was blocked but fell to Forshaw who laid the ball to Harrison, the winger’s shot flew past Fabianski into the net.

Leeds then lost Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo to injury, Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde coming on for the pair before the half hour. Slack defending then allowed Jarrod Bowen to stoop and equalise.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw receives treatment on the pitch before being substituted. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Leeds were back in front before the break, Ayling headed Raphinha’s corner across goal and the ball went in off Harrison who was on the goal line. West Ham were level seven minutes after the break, Fornals went through the Leeds defence before wrong footing Meslier.

Incredibly Leeds went back in front as Harrison got his third on the hour mark, Raphinha setting up the goal.

Leeds should have had a fourth goal but VAR ruled out Mateusz Kilch’s effort.

This wasn’t a win I expected but sometimes it’s really good when it happens and hopefully this could be a springboard for the games coming up starting with Newcastle United next Saturday.

Jack Harrison celebrates with Daniel James after scoring his third goal at West Ham. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

ANDY RHODES

After the defeat last week and a fresh selection headache, this was the perfect tonic for Marcelo Bielsa.

All over the pitch Leeds looked in charge for much of the game.

Of course, West Ham had their spells and we could be forgiven for fearing the worst given their two equalisers.

However, United stayed strong and looked fluid and confident going forward.

Jack Harrison was obviously the star of the show.

Missing a recognised striker, Harrison stepped up when he was needed most.

But all across the pitch there were some top performances yesterday. Raphinha, Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde and Dan James were all excellent to name just four.

Our collective hearts dropped in stoppage time when Jarrod Bowen missed his sitter, but Leeds were due some luck and were well worth the three points.

Surely there’s only one pick for man of the match, isn’t there?

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

MIKE GILL

Jack Harrison gave the Whites a great start at the London stadium after only ten minutes. Dare we dream of a win? You betcha!

Then, less than 15 minutes later our hopes took a serious knock when both Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw hobbled off the pitch. They were replaced by teenagers Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate who both slotted in nicely against their experienced opposition.

Jarred Bowen then levelled matters with a header but this parity only lasted three minutes before the irrepressible Harrison scrambled home a second to restore United’s lead.

Thrills and spills on a crazy rollercoaster ride were the order of the day in the second half.

Pablo Fornals’ equaliser, Raphinha’s inch-perfect pass for Jack Harrison’s third. Raphinha’s rasping free-kick which hit the post topped off with the Brazilian’s wonderful cut back for Klich’s disallowed effort. Breathless stuff.

If you add a disallowed effort at the other end and Bowen’s unbelievable miss at the death you have a performance that rates as the best of the season.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

ANDREW DALTON

Watching Leeds United should come with a government health warning as the side recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time since last May!

Leeds started on the attack and took that lead through Jack Harrison as the winger made it two goals in two league games.

The injury curse struck again with both Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo had to go off and West Ham soon levelled through Jarrod Bowen.

Leeds picked themselves and Harrison grabbed his second as Leeds went in 2-1 ahead at the interval.

Pablo Fornals soon equalised for the Hammers but that man Harrison would not be denied as he completed his hat trick from a brilliant through ball from Raphinha.

It really should have been four, but for another strange decision from VAR to rule out a fourth from Mateusz Klich. Meslier made an excellent save at the end to ensure Leeds recorded their first league victory in East London since November 2002.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.