On the whole, they felt the scoreline flattered the Citizens while there were also positives to be found in the Whites’ display - apart from at set-pieces.

The injury losses of captain Liam Cooper - before kick-off - and Stuart Dallas, with a broken leg, were further blows the fans have had to learn to live with this season.

Here’s what they have to say:

Leeds United man-of-the-match contender Kalvin Phillips goes toe to toe with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Mike Gill

The huge gulf in class, quality and resources demonstrated itself as expected as the Sky Blues chalked up a slightly flattering 4-0 win.

The portents were not good with inspirational captain Liam Cooper pulling out during the warm-up to be replaced by Mateus Klich in an immediate reshuffle. The provision of White, Blue and Yellow vinyl sheets to the Eastern and presumably more genteel side of the ground was a another strange decision by the hierarchy.

Unsurprisingly, a barrage of homemade missiles rained down on the pitch until well after half-time.

Leeds United's fans were in full voice from start to finish against Manchester City at Elland Road on Saturday. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The crowd didn’t need this cheap tat and were in great voice until the final whistle. City’s relentless pressure was soaked up until Rodri coolly converted a Foden free kick on 27 minutes.

Foden provided the next assist from a corner early in the second half, Ake being the beneficiary. Jesus and Fernhandinho added two more at the end as United were left to look over their shoulders with only Everton between them and the relegation trapdoor.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

Andrew Dalton

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper was injured in the warm-up and played no part in the Whites' 4-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City at Elland Road on Saturday. Picture: Simon Hulme.

It’s hard to know how to sum that one up as class told in the end as Manchester City stepped up a gear to win 4-0 at Elland Road.

The day started off in a bad fashion as club captain Liam Cooper, who had been superb in the last two games, pulled up in the warm-up. Leeds started well and had a chance through Rodrigo early on.

The leaders took the lead though through a flick header from Rodri.

Leeds suffered a major blow when the influential Stuart Dallas was stretchered off just before the interval.

City doubled their money through Nathan Ake and didn’t look back after that.

Leeds kept going but, in the end, City proved why they are one of best teams in Europe, if not the world, at present with goals from Jesus and Fernandinho.

Leeds had a chance to claim a consolation goal through Dan James and Joe Gelhardt but it wasn’t to be.

Onwards to the Emirates Stadium as the relegation battle hots up.

Man of the match: Robin Koch.

Andy Rhodes

Many will say that defeat against Manchester City was inevitable but Leeds’ performance, particularly early on, was worthy of a closer scoreline.

Prior to City opening the scoring, Leeds got their shape right, suppressing their opponent’s attacks and breaking away when possible. However, when the Citizens did score, the game plan went out of the window and it became a free for all as Manchester City’s class told.

Leeds did have their moments: Rodrigo should have done better when clean through in the opening stages; Raphinha had a shot deflected over in the second half; Joe Gelhardt had a good effort saved late on.

The 4-0 scoreline flattered City in the end. Leeds weren’t that bad but, against the best team in the league, you have to take any chance you can to get your nose in front.

The crowd were magnificent as always and their support will be needed in the final weeks of the season.

There are more winnable games to come and, with other sides getting results, the pressure is mounting.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

Keith Ingham

Leeds UNITED went the way of most sides by losing to Manchester City. The 4-0 defeat was what I predicted but the team in white went down with pride and, at this stage of the season, it may count for something.

City opened the scoring when Rodri headed in a corner, the midfielder out-jumping Kalvin Phillips. The rest of the half Leeds gave as good as they got and City never got into their stride in an end-to-end half.

The paper signs given to show ‘Yorkshire’ in the East Stand were regularly thrown at City players when they took a throw in, a little stupid in such an important game but at least it gave Gary Neville something to moan about.

The second half was just as combative but City’s class told and they added goals from Ake and Jesus. Leeds had chances at least to grab a consolation but Ederson kept out two late Gelhardt efforts before Ferdaninho added a fourth in injury time.

I’ve been worried for a while and Leeds desperately need something in their next two games against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Man of the match: The Leeds United fans.

David Watkins

We all expected a defeat and we weren’t disappointed! Once again this was an occasion to watch and admire one of the best club sides in the world and to only hope that one day we can compete with them.

For now, they remain in a different class, although the 4-0 scoreline probably flattered them a tad.

Leeds had moments in the game that, on another day, could have yielded a goal or two but, this time, it was not to be and a few balls flashing across the City goal was as good as we got.

It was disappointing that we gave away two goals from set-piece situations, an Achilles Heel that continues to dog us but you have to believe that this level of display from Leeds would have been good enough to get a better result against most of the sides outside of the ‘big six’.

Hopefully the performance will act as a confidence boost as we now go into the final four games with it still looking like we need at least one more win if not two.