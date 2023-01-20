DAVID WATKINS

We needed the confidence boost of a comprehensive win over Cardiff, and we got it with a display that confirmed yet again that we now have a potent attacking side.

Sadly, it also confirmed that those defensive gremlins are still ingrained in us too, as we gave up two soft goals and were lucky to have a third chalked off.We have to remember this was a poor Cardiff side too; Brentford will be a completely different proposition.But with all the attacking options we now have, including Willy Gnonto battering his way through defences, Patrick Bamford seemingly back to his clinical best in front of goal, Rodrigo continuing to show his class and Luis Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville still to put into the equation, surely the second half of the season looks brighter doesn’t it?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on as players of Leeds United celebrate after Wilfried Gnonto (not pictured) scores the team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on January 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Now the key is to build on that Cardiff performance and the similar, but less-profitable one, at Villa Park.

Quite what our best defensive four is, I’m still not sure, but almost certainly it is not good enough on recent evidence and the Bees will test it.

Nothing less than a win against Brentford will do however; we have to put more points on the board.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Brentford 2.

NEIL GREWER

Another really important game which we must take something from – but it will not be easy against a decent Brentford side on a real high.

The last game against Brentford will live long in the memory but I will settle for a dour 1-0 victory in the next.

Leeds have to stop conceding avoidable goals, whilst being more clinical at the other end of the pitch where clearly we are capable of creating chances.I am hoping the addition of Max Wober will improve the defence in the well publicised weak left-back area whilst Georginio Rutter will give added striking options along with the returning Patrick Bamford. With all players fit we have some excellent striking options/permutations.I see an open game with chances at both ends and just pray we can get a result to pull us away from the relegation zone.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brentford 1.

ANDY RHODES

With the midweek game showing what’s possible under Jesse Marsch, attention turns back to the Premier League and a tough test against Brentford on Sunday.

The Bees have proved to be tricky adversaries in recent years, but the four points gained from them last year were priceless.The situation at Leeds isn’t as desperate as it was last May, but a win would go a long way to steadying the ship.Willy Gnonto showed his class again in midweek against Cardiff, while Patrick Bamford’s brace told us that Georginio Rutter will have to work hard to get into the team.Defensively, though, it was another nervy night.

United seem to panic whenever the ball is in their own box and, with the threat that Brentford carry, it may happen a lot on Sunday.The Cup result may give Leeds the momentum they desperately need. Let’s hope the Bees don’t have a sting in the tail.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Brentford 2.

KEITH INGHAM

The noise around Jesse Marsch’s position has been getting louder. I don’t believe most of it but even Marcelo Bielsa - after all he did to rip the club out of the doldrums - found that the lack of success on the field made his position untenable. Marsch needs a run of decent results, if he doesn’t I fear he will go.

Brentford under Thomas Frank have put together a string of impressive results against the top-six teams including beating Man Utd, Liverpool and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Pretty impressive for a team not expected to be where they are in the Premier League but they are where they are on merit.Leeds will hopefully have new signing Georginio Rutter in the squad on Sunday. The 20-year-old striker joined for a big fee and much is expected from the young French Under-21s international.Luis Sinisterra may also be fit to face ‘the Bees’ and Jesse Marsch has many options in attack with Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford back and top scorer Rodrigo in fine form.If we could only defend we’d have no problems, or so you’d think.I’ll predict that Leeds can finally get the three points to move them further away from the bottom of the league.

An exciting game with a goal separating the teams.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brentford 1.

MIKE GILL

At last United were able to chalk up a win at Elland Road against clueless Cardiff and even the two late goals scored by the Bluebirds couldn’t spoil the party.

There were so many positives that came from this game to dwell for too long on the late reverses.As always, Brentford will present a tough challenge for the Whites as they return to the serious business of Premier League survival.The Bees are unbeaten in the Premier League since the return to action after the World Cup.Amazingly, they are still able to call on the services of Ivan 'Teflon' Toney as the powers that be spend an age deliberating over his appeal against alleged multiple breaches of betting rules.United had a nightmare of a day at the Community Stadium back in September when the prolific striker put away a hat-trick.Whatever the result on Sunday, it won’t be a game for the faint-hearted.