YEP daily video verdict after Marcelo Bielsa reveals latest Leeds United team news

The Argentine provided his latest team news plus reflections on what he saw in Wednesday night's thrilling 3-3 draw at Aston Villa.

The Whites boss also gave his latest team news and here is our Friday video bulletin and a look at what to expect at Everton.

The two teams are side by side in the Premier League table, Leeds 15th after Wednesday's draw at Aston Villa, four points and one place above the Toffees who were beaten 3-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

BACK ON THE ROAD: Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will take in their second away day in the space of four days on Saturday against Everton at Goodison Park. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Merseyside outfit have a game in hand on Leeds but Frank Lampard's newly-inherited side have lost their last four league games.