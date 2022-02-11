YEP daily video verdict after Marcelo Bielsa reveals latest Leeds United team news
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa faced the media on Friday morning - and we have wrapped up the main news in our daily video bulletin.
The Argentine provided his latest team news plus reflections on what he saw in Wednesday night's thrilling 3-3 draw at Aston Villa.
The Whites boss also gave his latest team news and here is our Friday video bulletin and a look at what to expect at Everton.
The two teams are side by side in the Premier League table, Leeds 15th after Wednesday's draw at Aston Villa, four points and one place above the Toffees who were beaten 3-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.
The Merseyside outfit have a game in hand on Leeds but Frank Lampard's newly-inherited side have lost their last four league games.
Lampard will now face Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa for the sixth time in his short managerial career.