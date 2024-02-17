Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds' quest for promotion has seen the side go unbeaten for an eleventh successive game since the turn of the year, winning all eight of their Championship fixtures during that period. The Whites clinched their latest victory on the road at Plymouth Argyle, a ground where earlier this month Daniel Farke's men had to rely on extra time to secure passage to the next round of the FA Cup after back-to-back 1-1 draws in 90 minutes.

United's form has coincided with Welsh international Ethan Ampadu dropping into central defence, in the absence of the injured Pascal Struijk. The 23-year-old has developed a strong defensive partnership alongside countryman Joe Rodon, keeping clean sheets in seven of Leeds' last eight, including in each of their last five.

"Let's not jinx it, but we've got our belief in the team. It's obviously good that we've won five on the spin so as long as that keeps going it's happy days," Ampadu told reporters at full-time.

"Of course there's still a long way to go in the season. Really and truly it only matters if you finish top two at the end of the season so for now we take it game-by-game. It might sound a bit cliche but that's the reality of how it is."

During Ampadu's professional career, he has shared the pitch with Joe Rodon for 5,300 minutes - more than any other player.

"Me and Joe go way back, played together for Wales quite a few times as well, we've got a pretty good understanding at the moment," he said. "When one goes forward one covers, it's all about covering for each other," Ampadu added, discussing his link-up with Leeds' on-loan Wales man at centre-half.

The £7 million summer signing insisted there would be no getting carried away within the dressing room on the back of recent results, though, repeating the line uttered by Farke at several previous points this season.

"A few weeks ago, everyone had kind of - not written us off - but no one really spoke about us. And just because we're here now at this stage, it doesn't mean we're all going to get excited. The league table only really matters when it comes to the end of the season after the final whistle. For now it's just doing the hard work to get us the best chance."