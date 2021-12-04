'Wow' - Sky Sports pundit declares love for 'sensational' Leeds United 'saviour'
Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson has lavished praise on Leeds United winger Raphinha following his recent purple patch.
The Brazilian has been a standout performer for the Whites this season, hitting six goals in 12 Premier League outings so far.
His most recent strike was a stoppage time penalty that secured a 1-0 win for Marcelo Bielsa’s men against Crystal Palace in midweek, and helped Leeds to move five points clear of the relegation zone.
Reflecting on the 24-year-old's performance in that clash during an appearance on Soccer Saturday, former Tottenham defender Dawson was quick to sing his praises.
He said: “Wow! Best player Leeds have.
"He has been their saviour, with Bamford being out. He is an exceptional player. He is sensational.
"I love him, I do. I watch him, the way he comes in off the line – everything he does is positive.
"Everything goes through him. Free kicks, he plays balls in for the runners behind – he makes them tick.
"Leeds fans know he’s special.”
Raphinha signed for Leeds last year from Stade Rennais in a deal worth around £17 million.
Since then the South American has gone on to make 43 appearances for the Whites, hitting 12 goals and assisting nine more.
The wide man has also established himself as an important figure in Brazil’s national side in recent months, and has scored two goals in his first five senior caps.