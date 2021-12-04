'Wow' - Sky Sports pundit declares love for 'sensational' Leeds United 'saviour'

Raphinha of Leeds United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has been a standout performer for the Whites this season, hitting six goals in 12 Premier League outings so far.

His most recent strike was a stoppage time penalty that secured a 1-0 win for Marcelo Bielsa’s men against Crystal Palace in midweek, and helped Leeds to move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Reflecting on the 24-year-old's performance in that clash during an appearance on Soccer Saturday, former Tottenham defender Dawson was quick to sing his praises.

He said: “Wow! Best player Leeds have.

"He has been their saviour, with Bamford being out. He is an exceptional player. He is sensational.

"I love him, I do. I watch him, the way he comes in off the line – everything he does is positive.

"Everything goes through him. Free kicks, he plays balls in for the runners behind – he makes them tick.

"Leeds fans know he’s special.”

Raphinha signed for Leeds last year from Stade Rennais in a deal worth around £17 million.

Since then the South American has gone on to make 43 appearances for the Whites, hitting 12 goals and assisting nine more.