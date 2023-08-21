Leeds are heading for Saturday’s clash at early leaders Ipswich still seeking their first win of the new Championship season following draws at home to Cardiff City and West Brom which sandwiched a 1-0 reverse at Birmingham City.

Daniel Farke’s side fell behind in all three games, needing a Liam Cooper header and late Crysencio Summerville strike to rescue a 2-2 draw against Cardiff who led 2-0 at Elland Road and then saved by a Luke Ayling header in Friday night’s 1-1 draw against visiting West Brom.

In between, Leeds were sunk by a 91st-minute penalty in a 1-0 reverse at Birmingham and Shackleton admits the problem of falling behind must be solved, particularly given his side’s bid to “control” games.

PLAN: Set out by Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Speaking to LUTV, Shackleton was pressed on whether it was an area that needed addressing and admitted: "Yeah I think so. In two of them we have shown character to come back and get something from the game.

"But we want to be the first to score, we definitely don't want to be the first to concede and have to work ourselves back into the game, especially the way we like to try and control games. To go ahead would suit us a lot better."

Saturday’s hosts Ipswich are back in the country’s second tier for the first time in five years following last season’s promotion as League Two runners-up and Kieran McKenna’s side have began the new Championship season with a perfect three wins out of three. Shackleton admits Saturday’s game presents a tough assignment but has outlined United’s intent at Portman Road.