'Worried' Paul Robinson calls for Leeds United action and reveals long-term squad fear

Robinson starred for Leeds during the club’s Premier League days around the turn of the Millennium but United only secured their top-flight status on the final day of last season in new boss Jesse Marsch’s 12th game in charge after Marcelo Bielsa’s sacking.

Marsch’s side then made an impressive start to the new season as victories at home to Wolves and Chelsea sandwiched a 2-2 draw at Southampton but Robinson has highlighted the concern of Leeds not winning since beating the Blues.

The ex-stopper has praised elements of United’s approach under Marsch but is concerned that a lack of squad depth could prove costly and is urging the club to kick on upon their third season back in the country’s top flight.

WORRIED: Former Leeds United stopper Paul Robinson. Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images.

“I am worried as they’ve not won a league game since their victory over Chelsea,” said Robinson, speaking to BetfredTV. “They’ve done ok under Jesse Marsch. Against Chelsea, everything looked right. They pressed from the front, their style of play was good and the players looked like they were playing for the manager.

“Since then, they’ve fallen away and they’ve played against teams where they should be getting results. Last week against Crystal Palace, they started particularly well and went 1-0 up but they couldn’t see the game through. Defensive frailties have cost Leeds and their squad depth is potentially something that’ll cost them in the long term.

“Leeds’ first aim this season, as it is every season, is to stay in the Premier League. I think Jesse March has bought himself time by keeping them in the Premier League last season, but they have to make progress. When you look at the teams who you think will be in the bottom six, then Leeds are amongst them because of their budget and the way they are. They have to be progressive as they can’t afford another relegation battle because of what they’ve spent.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s hosting of table topping Arsenal, Robinson reasoned: “They’re unbeaten at Elland Road and we all know what a fortress Elland Road is, but they’ve had five games without a win. On Sunday, it’ll be difficult for Arsenal going to Elland Road and the one thing you can say for Jesse Marsch and his teams is that they go down trying to do the right thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad