Bamba's former side stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last season but Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are fourth bottom after nine games of the new season.

Bamba, though, believes United's fortunes will change when key players such as Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling return from injury although the former Whites skipper has highlighted the importance of Leeds finally bagging a second win of the season this weekend.

Bielsa's Whites will take in their tenth game of the campaign in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon against a Norwich side who are bottom of the pile on just two points, five points behind Leeds who are three points clear of the drop zone.

BACKING: From former Leeds United captain Sol Bamba, above, for his former side. Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images.

Asked if United's fans should be be worried, Bamba said on Sky Sports News' The Football Show: "Worried? No.

"I think Patrick Bamford is a massive miss because of course you miss his goals but he sets up the press and is very important for the whole set up of the team.

"I think he is a massive miss.

"Luke Ayling as well, vice captain, he is very very important.

"I think when those players are going to come back in, Leeds will look a bit better.

"I wouldn't be too worried because I do think there are worse teams than Leeds in the Premier League but they need to win games and the game this weekend is massive."

