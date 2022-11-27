DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Wales players and coaches huddle after the 0-2 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Leeds hero Gary Speed was honoured by the Welsh national team in Qatar on Sunday as the team prepare for their final Group B fixture against England at the FIFA World Cup. The side held a minute’s silence before their open training session in the Gulf state, eleven years to the day since the 42-year-old’s untimely death.

Speed is credited with the transformation of the Welsh side, cultivating a culture and national identity that had been absent during his time as a player. The ex-Leeds, Everton and Newcastle United midfielder represented his country 85 times, scoring seven times but never appeared at a major international tournament for Wales.

Their participation at the World Cup in Qatar is the first time the team have qualified for the competition in 64 years; their squad populated by several players who have come up through the ranks following Speed’s work at the Football Association of Wales. Former national team boss Chris Coleman paid tribute to the much-loved icon before, during and after the country’s remarkable run to the semi-finals at UEFA Euro 2016 – their first major tournament appearance since 1958, and less than five years on from Speed’s death, at which point he held the position of Wales boss.