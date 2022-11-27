World Cup team perform classy gesture in honour of much-loved Leeds United legend
Rob Page’s Wales side held a minute’s silence in honour of Welsh football and Leeds United legend Gary Speed on the eleventh anniversary of his passing
Leeds hero Gary Speed was honoured by the Welsh national team in Qatar on Sunday as the team prepare for their final Group B fixture against England at the FIFA World Cup. The side held a minute’s silence before their open training session in the Gulf state, eleven years to the day since the 42-year-old’s untimely death.
Speed is credited with the transformation of the Welsh side, cultivating a culture and national identity that had been absent during his time as a player. The ex-Leeds, Everton and Newcastle United midfielder represented his country 85 times, scoring seven times but never appeared at a major international tournament for Wales.
Their participation at the World Cup in Qatar is the first time the team have qualified for the competition in 64 years; their squad populated by several players who have come up through the ranks following Speed’s work at the Football Association of Wales. Former national team boss Chris Coleman paid tribute to the much-loved icon before, during and after the country’s remarkable run to the semi-finals at UEFA Euro 2016 – their first major tournament appearance since 1958, and less than five years on from Speed’s death, at which point he held the position of Wales boss.
Speed remains eternally revered at Elland Road and within the Wales setup, largely through his work with the FAW and his status as title winner with the Whites in 1992.