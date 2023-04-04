Warrington hopes to avoid a similar situation to last season when Leeds went into the final match of the campaign away to Brentford, still needing to secure their Premier League status.

Speaking to the YEP, the two-time world featherweight champion recalled his personal experience of the away end at the Gtech Stadium that day, as well as making a prediction for the final ten games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to say yeah [Leeds are staying up] don't you?” Warrington said. “A few games ago I said to myself I don't want it to turn into that one like it was at Brentford ‘cos I went down there last season and that was horrible, the worst 90 minutes ever.”

Josh Warrington salutes the fans inside Elland Road (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds’ stoppage time victory over the Bees sparked memorable scenes in the away end as Burnley instead succumbed to the drop, occupying 18th place after all was said and done in 2021/22. Jack Harrison’s 94th minute winner ensured survival in one of the closest-run ends to a season in Leeds history.

"Some people were leaving, going: 'I can't take this, I'm having heart palpitations'. It's not good for any football fan, never mind a Leeds United fan,” Warrington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of this week’s Elland Road double header versus Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, Warrington believes Leeds are not as poor as some of the teams around them in the Premier League table.

"It's looking hairy, every game is a cup final now so I look at those teams around us and I think we don't play as bad as them.

"Look at Palace, I think they've gone three or four games without a shot on target [before Roy Hodgson’s arrival] - we aren't that bad. We can do it.”

Palace visit Leeds this Sunday, after Nottingham Forest’s trip to Elland Road on Tuesday evening. The Reds have not won since beating Leeds in Jesse Marsch’s final game at the beginning of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Warrington’s own sporting future, the 32-year-old aims to fight again this year, and would ideally like some form of Leeds United representation whenever that bout takes place. Winger Crysencio Summerville was scheduled to accompany Warrington on his ring-walk for the IBF world featherweight title fight against Luis Alberto Lopez late last year, but picked up an injury and was forced to pull out.

Warrington’s next fight is yet to be confirmed, although he hopes to face bitter rival Mauricio Lara with another Leeds representative by his side as he enters the ring.