'Won't be winning' - Leeds United fans on Huddersfield tactics, 'doom and gloom' and Stoke visit

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadiums including views on Huddersfield’s tactics, tomorrow night’s return to action at home to Stoke City and a ‘doom and gloom’ perspective call.

MIKE GILL

Huddersfield Town won’t be winning a Fair Play Award any time soon as they hacked their way through the first half of this game and the sending off of Jonathan Hogg at the end of the period had an air of inevitability about it as he picked up his second yellow card for elbowing Junior Firpo.

POPULAR CHOICE: Ethan Ampadu for the Leeds United man of the match award in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Championship hosts Huddersfield Town. above. Photo by Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

The Terriers had taken the lead shortly before the incident as Michal Helik put away a rebound from Ilan Meslier’s legs after the Frenchman had blocked Danny Ward’s shot. United had missed early chances with a combination of over-elaboration and poor finishing.The second-half substitution introducing Dan James, Joel Piroe and Jaidon Anthony changed the dynamic. Roberts put a fine cross in which was finished by the falling Patrick Bamford. Later, Cryscencio Summerville clipped the post but United couldn’t manage another. Neither Georginio Rutter or Cree Summerville were at their best and the Whites had to settle for a draw.

To be fair to Huddersfield, they looked less like relegation candidates than a number of sides that United have seen off this season and it is imperative that it is ‘business as usual’ tomorrow against Stoke City.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

NEIL GREWER

Following two tremendous games, Leeds were below par at Huddersfield and the result felt like a defeat. A poor performance by recent standards, although in the big picture, 28 points out of 30 (2024) is a fantastic return.

Huddersfield’s tactics/delaying/breaking up the play/tactical fowls/time wasting, were effective. Leeds had too many below-par performances and missed several decent chances, although perhaps this should have been expected given recent exertions.

Whilst Leeds won the second half against 10 men following Jonathan Hogg’s sending off, they were unable to grab the crucial winning goal and overall 1-1 was probably a fair result. Had Leeds taken their decent chances within the first 10 minutes, the outcome could have been different.

But Illan Meslier made a couple of decent saves which prevented Huddersfield scoring before they did. Huddersfield’s goal came from a needless free-kick given away by Willy Gnonto – these are the small margins that can impact results of matches.

None of the forward line or substitutes gave performances worthy of a man of the match. So, I nominate Ethan Ampadu for the accolade.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

ANDY RHODES

It’s easy after nine consecutive wins to worry about a draw at one of the division’s strugglers. Doom and gloom is bound to set in after this kind of result, especially when the sides around you win. But this was one winless game in 10 and, ultimately, Leeds are still on an unbeaten run.

The performance in Kirklees wasn’t great, but it was the hosts who made it that way. Huddersfield Town’s plan was to disrupt Leeds, stop them from building momentum and playing football. The fact that the ball was only in play for 22 minutes in a first half which totalled 55 including stoppage time tells you they succeeded.

Players such as Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto were largely crowded out. Town had a clear plan to stop Leeds passing into midfield too, which restricted Leeds in coming forward. In a league such as the Championship you will always encounter teams like this.

But we know Leeds have the quality to bounce back and, with two further games this week, they will need to bounce back quickly.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds United, defying the YEP Jury since 1919! Once again the jury plumped for a unanimous Leeds United victory… and, once again it didn’t materialise! That’s happened far too often this season, albeit not for a while!

Logic told us that any sort of decent Leeds performance would be enough to beat a side languishing near the foot of the table, albeit one under new management that may be improving. Our performance wasn’t good enough this time – just two shots on target from 79 per cent of the possession suggests a lack of cutting edge.

Going behind to another sloppy goal just before the break was no doubt a blow to confidence too, knowing that, for whatever reason we were not at our best. Huddersfield adopted a physically robust MO and deservedly had Jonathan Hogg sent off for a second yellow when he seemed to aim an arm into the face of Junior Firpo for no good reason. That should have ensured we turned the game around.

We gave it everything but, against 10 men behind the ball, we found it hard to get through and didn’t manage a single shot on target the whole of the second half apart from the goal. We have to forget this one and come out all guns blazing tomorrow when Stoke come calling.

Man of the match: No-one deserving of the award.

KEITH INGHAM

They say that all good things come to an end. Leeds are still unbeaten but their winning run ended in soggy Huddersfield as the hosts claimed an important point in their relegation battle.

Leeds started well and Crysencio Summerville should have put them ahead when they broke away. Town came into the game and Ilan Meslier made a fine save to keep them out. A flurry of bookings saw a few home players walking a fine line and Jonathan Hogg was sent off in first-half injury time for elbowing Junior Firpo.

By this time, Huddersfield were a goal up also in injury time. Meslier saved an initial header from a corner but substitute Michał Helik followed up to score. Daniel Farke then introduced Joel Piroe, Dan James and Connor Roberts and within minutes Roberts found Patrick Bamford to equalise.

With Town down to 10 men for the entire second half you’d expect Leeds to go on and win but the closest they came was when Summerville hit the post. With Southampton and Ipswich winning, Leeds dropped to third and Leicester’s poor recent run continued with a 2-1 reverse at home to QPR. They lead only by three points from Ipswich. Leeds will hope to start another winning run when they face Stoke City tomorrow.