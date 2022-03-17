“We will add to the staff eventually. Right now it’s a little bit just trying to get the rhythm with everybody that we have here and I am very thankful. I spoke about Mark Jackson in I think the first press conference and he has been amazing. Willy and Aaron our two video analysts have invested a lot, Marco the goalkeeper coach has worked very closely with us o we are cranking every day. We are probably all doing about two or three more jobs than we should be but it’s also worked. I haven’t had enough time to even think about how to build things out now. Once we get to the FIFA break we will be able to take a little bit of a pause and then we play once every week and then we will have a little bit more time to really sort everything out more and more what what things need to look like as we continue to move forward. But, the way we are managing things, I think has been very effective, I think the players are very clear every match and there has been a lot of efficiency so that’s been good but there has been a lot of work put on all of our shoulders which at the moment is okay.”