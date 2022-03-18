Wolves v Leeds United: Early team news, predicted line-up, TV details, prediction and opinion

The fifth-bottom Whites will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce tonight having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.

Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: As Leeds United take on Wolves at Molineux, above. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates. analysis and reaction upon landing at Molineux but in the meantime here is the early team news and a look at how we expect Leeds to line up plus the YEP's predicted score.

The game is being screened live on Sky Sports.

Leeds team news

Whites boss Marsch held his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning and provided the latest team news, notably a huge double boost concerning England international star Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper.

The duo have been out since the start of December with hamstring injuries but are both back in full training and in contention to feature.

But left back Junior Firpo is out with an MCL injury, Joe Gelhardt has a slight back issue and both Jamie Shackleton and Lewis Bate picked up knocks playing for the under-23s against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

Rodrigo also came off in last weekend's win against Norwich with a slight quad issue whilst Tyler Roberts is out after tearing his hamstring and Leo Hjelde is on the comeback trail after knee surgery.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Forshaw, Klich; Raphinha, James; Rodrigo, Bamford.

Wolves team news

Ki-Jana Hoever, Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo will all be missing against the Whites but boss Lage will be able to call on striker star Hwang Hee-chan despite the South Korean being forced off injured in last weekend's 1-0 win at Everton.

The forward was withdrawn in the 14th minute at Goodison Park after taking a knock to the back of his leg but Lage has reported that Neto and Semedo are his only absentees.

Winger Neto was forced to miss last Sunday's clash at Everton with a foot injury whilst right-wing backs Hoever and Semedo are both recovering from hamstring issues.