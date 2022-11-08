Wilfried Gnonto's celebrating Crysencio Summerville's (right) winning goal for Leeds against Bournemouth. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds return to cup action this week following a run in the Premier League that has seen them turn their form around. Back to back victories have moved Jesse Marsch’s side back in the right direction again.

It’s an all premier League affair in the third round of the Carabao Cup for Leeds as they head to the West Midlands to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leeds reached this stage with a 3-1 win against Championship side and fellow Yorkshire club Barnsley.

Wolves are on a poor run of form, having won just two of their 14 league matches this season. In the previous round of the cup, Wolves beat Championship side Preston North End 2-1 at Molineux.

The two sides have already met in the league this season, this was at Elland Road way back in August. Leeds ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Rodrigo and an own goal from Ryan Ait-Nouri

The match will not be shown on TV as although games have been selected, Wolves v Leeds is not one of them. Instead, you will be able to catch highlights on Sky Sports News following the concussion of the game.

How to sign up for Sky Sports

For brand new customers you can get Sky TV and Sky Sports for £44 a month for 18 months instead of £51/month. The price includes a Netflix subscription and there’s a £20 set up fee.

If you’re a current Sky customer the cheapest option will cost you £15 extra a month in the 2 for 1 Football Channel Offer and is perfect for fans who only want football. If you want to go all out and have access to all 8 Sky Sports channels including Premier League, F1 and more, it will be an extra £25 a month on top of your current contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re already in contract with another provider then you can also sign up to access Sky Sports through a Now TV membership .