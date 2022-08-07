Wolves star bemoans undeserved Leeds United defeat and gripe with winning goal at Elland Road

Bruno Lage's visitors went ahead in just the sixth minute through a Daniel Podence strike only for United forward Rodrigo to equalise 18 minutes later.

Both sides then had chances in an open first half but Leeds were subjected to a barrage of Wolves pressure in the first 15 minutes after the break.

Leeds, though, dug in and fought back to bag the game's winning goal in the 74th minute as a Patrick Bamford cross was converted via a combination of Whites midfielder Brenden Aaronson and Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

ELLAND ROAD REGRETS: For Wolves defender Nathan Collins, left, pictured being challenged by Leeds United's Jack Harrison in Saturday's 2-1 defeat. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

It meant Lage's side left Elland Road empty handed despite having 15 attempts at goal compared to United's 12, six of which were on target compared to four from Leeds.

Asked if he felt his side deserved more, Collins told wolves.co.uk: “I believe so. I thought we played well enough, I thought we created enough on the day, and I thought we defended well to have taken something away from this game.

“I thought we created a lot, I thought we did well as a unit and defended well, but to be fair, they created a few chances and that’s the Premier League, it’s going to happen, but overall, I thought we were good.”

Collins also felt that there was a possible foul during the winning goal.

“I think so," he reasoned.