Wolves boss Bruno Lage has confirmed that Barcelona loanee Franciso Trincao has trained all week having completed his period of quarantine after a positive test for coronavirus.

However, Lage has also revealed that Ivory Coast international Willy Boly will miss the trip to West Yorkshire, joining longer term absentees Pedro Neto (patella fracture), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Jonny (knee) on the sidelines.

Boly was an unused substitute in last weekend's 3-2 win at Aston Villa and the 30-year-old has yet to feature in the league so far this season owing to the form of Max Kilman, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss at the back.

NEW INJURY BLOW: For Wolves boss Bruno Lage, above, ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Lage said at his pre-match press conference as quoted by the Wolves Express and Star: "Trincao has trained all week. Boly will be out, he’s had some problems all week.”

