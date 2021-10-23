Wolves captain Conor Coady heaps huge praise on Leeds United after Elland Road draw

Coady's side looked destined to leave West Yorkshire with a fourth Premier League win in succession as they led 1-0 heading into second half stoppage time following Hwang Hee-Chan's strike in the tenth minute.

But Marcelo Bielsa' s side gradually began to create an increasing amount of chances and sealed a point through a 94th-minute penalty netted by record signing Rodrigo after brilliance from 19-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt who was fouled in the box.

"It's tough to take," said Coady, speaking to Premier League Publications.

"I think people will look and say we have come here and defended but honestly I can't explain to you how tough it is coming here.

"It's such a different way of playing how Leeds play and how they do things.

"We were trying to not get caught up in basketball matches and bodies all over the pitch, we were trying to stay organised and compact and they make it tough with how intense they make it.

"We have conceded in the last minute and we are mightily disappointed.

"It feels like a little bit of a loss.

"But you look at it and we scored in the last minute last week and these things happen.

"It comes around and we take a point and move on."

