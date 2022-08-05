Wolves boss confirms double injury blow for Leeds United opener as star duo ruled out

The club's main striker Raul Jimenez limped out of this month's pre-season victory against Besiktas in Spain and Lage has confirmed that the Mexican international forward will miss Saturday's clash at Elland Road.
Jimenez suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee and a minor strain of his adductor and while Wolves regard neither issue as serious, the striker remains out.
Jimenez has been joined on the sidelines by rapid Spanish international winger Adama Traore who picked up a hamstring injury before Wolves left for their camp in Spain.
Lage says Traore will also miss the trip to West Yorkshire.
The Wolves boss confirmed the double injury blow at Friday's pre-match press conference, as reported the Wolverhampton Express and Star.