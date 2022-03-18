Wolves 2 Leeds United 3 recap: Jesse Marsch injuries update after stunning comeback victory
Leeds United face Wolves in their latest Premier League assignment under the lights at Molineux tonight, and you can follow everything that happens here.
The fifth-bottom Whites will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.
Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce tonight having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.
Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.
We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates, analysis and reaction from Molineux at our live blog below.
The game is being screened live on Sky Sports.
Wolves 2 Leeds United 3: Reaction after unbelievable clash at Molineux
- 8pm kick-off at Molineux
- Leeds fifth-bottom, four points clear of drop zone
- Second-bottom Burnley five points behind Leeds with two games in hand
- Wolves eighth and would go sixth with a victory
Bruno Lage reaction
Jesse Marsch on the injuries
“Patrick Bamford we believe is not too bad, we think his plantar fascia is sensitive. Over the last couple of weeks, he’s been trying to get himself back. He was very disappointed, the reaction made it look like a bad injury, just disappointed to come off. Llorente had a bit of a back spasm, it’s been bothering him a bit here and there. He’ll stay here for national team break, we’ll treat him, get him back to full health. Klich had concussion, seems to be ok. Illan picked up a little bit of a hip contusion and we’ll see what that looks like in the coming games but I don’t think it’s too bad.”
Jesse Marsch reaction
“The best part of this one was…. talking at half time not about tactics but about not feeling sorry for ourselves. After three injuries and a late goal, to be thinking it’s not our day and what will we do now? I encouraged them to believe that a good start to the half and a goal will change things. Then we got a boost from the red card, which was deserved. We have a real quality of men. No subs left, four injuries, they were gutsy, they dug in and pushed the game, stayed tough. Young guys coming on and delivering performances like that says a lot about the character of the men that we have, they deserve credit. That’s the identity of Leeds United - gritty, hard, never saying die, giving everything you can to the match. These men do that in a big way. What a result.”
Player ratings from a mad night at Molineux
WHAT A GAME.
That has to be the best one yet. You couldn’t write it. Incredible scenes at Molineux.
FULL TIME
