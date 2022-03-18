Wolves 2 Leeds United 3 recap: Jesse Marsch injuries update after stunning comeback victory

“The best part of this one was…. talking at half time not about tactics but about not feeling sorry for ourselves. After three injuries and a late goal, to be thinking it’s not our day and what will we do now? I encouraged them to believe that a good start to the half and a goal will change things. Then we got a boost from the red card, which was deserved. We have a real quality of men. No subs left, four injuries, they were gutsy, they dug in and pushed the game, stayed tough. Young guys coming on and delivering performances like that says a lot about the character of the men that we have, they deserve credit. That’s the identity of Leeds United - gritty, hard, never saying die, giving everything you can to the match. These men do that in a big way. What a result.”