Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United live: Team news as Gnonto starts, goal and score updates from Molineux
Leeds United visit Wolves this weekend as they look to pick up a valuable three points away from home for only the second time this season
Leeds’ only previous away win in the Premier League this campaign was the late smash-and-grab against Liverpool back in October. The Whites have only taken six points on the road since the beginning of the season and have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League away fixtures.
The outlook is bleak as the hordes of Leeds supporters march upon Molineux this weekend but under Javi Gracia there is renewed hope that pragmatism, balance and a cool head can deliver the wins necessary to secure survival.
Tyler Adams misses out today with a hamstring injury, the severity of which is still to be determined as the USMNT captain visits a specialist, while Patrick Bamford is set to start with Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra – both returning from months on the sidelines – are available, most likely waiting in the wings.
Wolves’ home form of late has been patchy, winning three of their last five, but losing the other two by a goal to nil.
Build-up, team news, match analysis, live minute-by-minute coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Wolves 0-1 Leeds United LIVE
12' Harrison receiving treatment for a bust nose on the touchline. Took a ball straight in the face in the build-up to that Wolves chance.
11' Wober clearance off the line. Ayling robbed by Podence, Neto with the shot after an initial Meslier save. Let-off.
10’ McKennie’s interception falls into the path of Semedo and Firpo inside the Leeds area. The two vie for possession and Wolves’ full back goes down. Referee Michael Salisbury plays on but the decision is checked by VAR. No penalty, Firpo gets enough on the ball.
7' Seven minutes on the clock and Leeds are in front. Third crossfield pass to Gnonto on the left yields the game's opener. The Italian drives at Semedo, beats him for the third time and cuts the ball back to the penalty spot. No mistake from Harrison.
2' McKennie blasts over from the edge of the box. Didn't set himself right for the shot. Difficult one to take on.
1’ Underway at Molineux. Looks like Harrison on the right, Gnonto left. Bamford and Aaronson through the middle.
Here come the teams...
Leeds in white, Wolves in gold.
Rain has just begun to pour at Molineux.