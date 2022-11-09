Leeds United were eliminated from the 2022/23 edition of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as Premier League counterparts Wolverhampton Wanderers secured passage to the Fourth Round with a late Boubacar Traore winner.

United began the stronger of the two sides at Molineux, dominating territory during the early portion of the game. Jesse Marsch's side forced a succession of corners in the opening ten minutes, one of which was almost turned goalwards by young centre-back Leo Hjelde. The Norwegian was one of four Leeds Under-21 players named in Marsch's XI as he made ten changes from last weekend's win over AFC Bournemouth.

Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi all made their senior debuts for the club, with Joseph and Gyabi making their professional bows at Molineux. During the opening 45 minutes, the teenage trio coped well with Wolves' physicality and intensity, as well as demonstrating their own on-ball capabilities in the middle and attacking thirds.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Darko Gyabi and Kristoffer Klaesson of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on November 09, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leeds' promising early start waned as the half wore on, but Wolves' threat was largely handled by the back four, Gyabi and an omnipresent Mateusz Klich. The West Midlands club were limited to efforts from range, and debuting goalkeeper Joel Robles was not tested by the Wolves attack during the first half.

United's youthful frontline found it tough to carve out clear opportunities, with headline act Joe Gelhardt frequently snuffed out by Wolves' resilient and physical defensive make-up, and was substituted shortly after the restart having received treatment for a knock.

While Leeds' motivation could not be questioned, owing to their fast start and the ravenous demeanour with which United's young debutants pressed in the early exchanges, Wolves' appetite to qualify for a Fourth Round tie due to be played two days after the conclusion of the Qatar World Cup, appeared lacking.

That said, the home side started the second half with vim and vigour; defender Max Kilman in particular tearing at the fabric of Leeds' defence. He worked a shooting opportunity following a one-two inside the area and forced Robles into his first save of the evening to keep the tie level.

The Spanish stopper was called into action once more denying Connor Ronan with an instinctive right-handed save. Leeds were quickly away down the other end of the pitch with 19-year-old Mateo Joseph, though, whose attempt to chop back onto his right foot, was thwarted by Kilman, and with that the chance of a dream debut goal.

Introductions for Sam Greenwood and Willy Gnonto yielded few further chances for the visitors, eventually succumbing to Wolves substitute Boubacar Traore's late strike from the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder, who replaced his name-sake midway through the second half, was found in acres of space by Daniel Podence and his powerful, swept finish finally gave the game its breakthrough in the 84th minute.