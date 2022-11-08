Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United highlights: Young Whites defeated by late Traore strike
Leeds are on the cusp of recording three straight victories in all competitions, just weeks after head coach Jesse Marsch’s job appeared at risk. The American – who turned 49 years old yesterday – is under no illusions that results must continue to improve after an eight-game winless run earlier this season, but victories over Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth in back-to-back fixtures have lifted Leeds to 12th in the Premier League table.
It means United will not be in the bottom three when the league breaks for a month to accommodate this year’s winter World Cup in Qatar. In the meantime, Leeds have two further fixtures to fulfil, beginning this evening against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup.
The Whites defeated Barnsley 3-1 in the Second Round, while Wolves navigated their way past Championship side Preston North End to set up tonight’s midweek tie.
Maric on Perkins
With Sonny we have a player who is talented and eye-catching, that mixture of physical posture and his ability on the ball is rare. He has to iron out a few details.
Maric on the decision to play Harrison over Summerville
With the whole situation we thought it best to keep Jack on the pitch, and to keep Cree [Summerville] fresh because he’s still young and adapting to playing lots of games
Maric on Harrison
I think it’s a mixture of tactical things, looking which player brings what to the table. Jack was able to bring qualities to that position that we needed.
Maric on Bamford
We are going through the process of seeing how it develops. Patrick might be ready on the weekend. Everything else is more or less day-by-day.
Maric on Gyabi, Perkins and Joseph
I think they did alright, showed their potential. We are happy with all three of them.
Rene Maric continued
The last weeks were very intense, tough games. I thought we played a group that had a high probability to win. We don’t have any regrets because we trust the squad.
Rene Maric is here
We had a really good start to the game. It’s a disappointment. We thought the group we put on the pitch could win the game.
