Leeds are on the cusp of recording three straight victories in all competitions, just weeks after head coach Jesse Marsch’s job appeared at risk. The American – who turned 49 years old yesterday – is under no illusions that results must continue to improve after an eight-game winless run earlier this season, but victories over Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth in back-to-back fixtures have lifted Leeds to 12th in the Premier League table.

It means United will not be in the bottom three when the league breaks for a month to accommodate this year’s winter World Cup in Qatar. In the meantime, Leeds have two further fixtures to fulfil, beginning this evening against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup.

The Whites defeated Barnsley 3-1 in the Second Round, while Wolves navigated their way past Championship side Preston North End to set up tonight’s midweek tie.

Leeds visit Molineux in the Carabao Cup tonight (Pic: Getty)