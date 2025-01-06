Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s collapse at Hull City.

Leeds United threw away a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Hull City - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say including a call for action with ‘keeper Illan Meslier and the team’s biggest problem in their promotion bid - being their own worst enemy.

DAVID WATKINS

After that performance, I’m tempted to conclude the only team likely to stop Leeds winning promotion this season is… Leeds.

Hull were good for 45 minutes, buoyed by their early goal – a simple ball in behind Max Wober that left Abu Kamara one-on-one against a stop-start Illan Meslier.

Kamara made no mistake. Arguably, Hull should have gone in 2-0 up when a late strike struck the post.

In the second half, though, Leeds looked like a table-topping outfit and Hull looked every bit relegation fodder. A superb 20-yard strike from Ao Tanaka got us level, then Hull’s defence helped us to two more.

Manor Solomon sat Lewie Coyle on his backside and crossed, Hull keeper Pandur faffed, Bogle collected and Dan James stabbed home. Then Pandur gifted the ball to Joel Piroe who rifled home – 3-1 and cruising.

Then Meslier inexplicably palmed down a ball on his goal line instead of tipping it over the bar and that was 3-2. Then, from a left wing corner, Meslier and his defence failed to clear and Kamara struck the equaliser.

Once again, Leeds showed a complete lack of game management, made too many mistakes and two more points were tossed away. Annoying!

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.

NEIL GREWER

A crazy game. Two points dropped – literally!

Leeds struggled in the first half having given away a soft goal after five minutes and were close to going two down when Hull City later hit the post.

A second-half comeback with three quality goals put Leeds in a commanding position with around 10 minutes to play.

Cue disaster. Another east-coast catastrophic goalkeeping error with Illan Meslier inexplicably “patting” the ball to a Hull player and presenting Hull with a second goal from nothing.

City then forced an equaliser from a corner following further poor defending and goalkeeping.

Leeds had other opportunities throughout the half, but they were squandered.

So, three points reduced to one in the most ridiculous of situations. A goalkeeper failing on all three goals and really poor defending from a corner.

Many players were below par and the only positive is Leeds remain top of the league.

Lots for Daniel Farke to ponder then, especially with Sheffield United and Burnley churning out victories

Enough said. Two weeks to address the issues before the next league challenge.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

ANDY RHODES

After Sheffield United dropped points in two consecutive games over Christmas, Leeds United would have been hoping to capitalise.

However, individual errors have cost Leeds another three points.

The Whites looked strong enough at 3-1, despite lax defending allowing Hull City to take an early lead.

You could be forgiven for wondering if Leeds would have it in them to turn the game around. The work they put into going ahead was outstanding on what was a difficult pitch.

However, a needless mistake allowed the hosts back into the game.

From there, momentum was with Hull and Leeds could not hold them back.

The error will bring back memories of Sunderland away, among other games.

The Whites cannot afford to dwell on these dropped points, they must continue to look forward. Their rivals won’t slow their pace.

Leeds undoubtedly have the quality to win promotion but, as has been the case before, the biggest threat to their success comes from themselves.

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.

KEITH INGHAM

Another two points given away as Leeds threw away another lead, this time two goals in the last 10 minutes as another Illan Meslier ‘howler’ helped Hull to a draw they didn’t really deserve.

Leeds couldn’t have made a worse start as a long ball split the defence and the onrushing Meslier was beaten to the ball by Abu Kamara. It could have been 2-0 but Hull hit a post and Leeds missed chances.

Within a minute of the second half starting Leeds were level, Ao Tanaka hitting his first goal for the club with a superb shot. They went ahead when Manor Solomon’s cross found Jayden Bogle whose pass was put away by Dan James.

Incredibly after playing so poorly in the first period they went 3-1 up when Hull keeper Ivor Pandur passed to Joel Piroe who netted his 10th goal of the season.

Surely their third straight away win was assured...but this is Leeds and a free-kick was incredibly helped back into play by the hapless Meslier for Joao Pedro to score and just before 90 minutes he flapped at a cross and Sam Byram’s attempted clearance went to Kamara who levelled the game.

Without doubt Meslier should be dropped for a number of games. He is unreliable and has cost his team more than once this season

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.

MIKE GILL

The final scoreline of 3-3 was not in anybody’s range of predictions.

Hull’s first goal came after five minutes when Abu Kamara got behind the Leeds defence to lob the exposed Ilan Meslier.

The Tigers hung on through the first half and almost gave United another shock when Regan Slater hit the post when it would have been easier to score.

The Whites started the second half much more brightly when Ao Tanaka hit his long-awaited debut goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Dan James scrambled home another just after the hour following great work from Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle.

A botched clearance from Ivor Pandur presented Joel Piroe with the sort of chance he rarely misses and Leeds should have been home and dry at 3-1.

Sadly, two heartbreaking late goals flattened the Whites.

Joao Pedro slotted home after Illan Meslier failed to deal with Sean McLoughlin’s header, then Kamara smashed home a failed far post clearance from the edge of the area.

Complacency? Lack of concentration? Battle fatigue?

Who knows? But United remain top of the table mainly due to their fine run of results over the holiday period.

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.