The teenage winger had been linked with a free transfer to Elland Road this summer, a prospective move believed to have been heavily influenced by the presence of Spanish director of football Victor Orta and compatriot Javi Gracia.

A graduate of Barcelona’s fabled ‘La Masia’ academy, Akhomach made a handful of appearances for the Catalan giants before deciding to pursue his career elsewhere, opting not to extend his contract at Camp Nou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports in Spain, Orta had arranged a transfer agreement with the player and his representatives before he exited Elland Road by mutual consent towards the end of last season.

OLOT, SPAIN - JULY 13: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Ilias Akhomach after scoring their team's first goal during the pre-season friendly match between UE Olot and FC Barcelona at Nou Estadi Municipal on July 13, 2022 in Olot, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

It is said that Orta and Gracia’s simultaneous departure led to Akhomach’s deal falling through. Spanish outlet Sport claimed an agreement had been definitively struck with Leeds before a U-turn was made.

"Ilias had reached an agreement with Leeds United to play for the English side from next season. However, the deal broke down following the sacking of sporting director Victor Orta and coach Javi Gracia, who were counting on him for the future,” the report stated.

As a result, Villarreal have pounced to secure the 19-year-old on a free transfer where he signs a four-year deal. It is unclear whether he will feature for El Submarino Amarillo’s first-team or the ‘B’ side who compete in Spain’s second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad