'Win that trophy' - Leeds United boss Javi Gracia's pre-Fulham FA Cup press conference every word
Hot on the heels of a much-needed league win, Leeds United are swiftly back in action tomorrow evening at Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round.
Leeds finally bagged their first Premier League victory since November on Saturday as a Junior Firpo strike gave the Whites a hugely important 1-0 victory at home to fellow relegation-battlers Southampton in new Whites boss Javi Gracia’s first game in charge.
Attention now quickly turns to the FA Cup in which United have made it through to the last 16 and face Premier League highflyers Fulham for a place in the quarter-finals. Gracia, who took Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final, held his pre-match press conference ahead of the Craven Cottage cup tie at 1pm at Thorp Arch today and here is every word that was said by the new Whites head coach.
Fulham v Leeds United: Javi Gracia press conference live
“Now I have an opinion because I’ve been with them some training sessions and I’m very happy with all of them, with the quality they have, with the behavior they have. They everyday try to learn something else, very, very respectful. I think they have a great attitude to improve the qualities they already have. My opinion is that all of them have a good present and an amazing future.”
“I give importance because I love this competition. My experience was something real good and of course I don’t like to play three games in eight days. It’s not good in this moment for me to play in eight days three games. It’s not good. But I have to try to organise, try to motivate myself, motivate the players to know if we play a good game and if we are able to win, it will be something really good for us. That is the mentality we have.”
“My achievements as a manager, it doesn’t depend only on the final result. In this case we achieved to play the final and it was something amazing for us. But in other moments, maybe playing with other teams and, I don’t know, promoting from second division to the first in Spain was something massive. Then the manager in my opinion has to enjoy not only with if you are the winner or if you won a title, there is something else to be happy yourself.”
“Yeah. I can see him working at the gym, improving but I can’t tell you because in this case I don’t know when he is going to be ready.”
“When I start a season and you ask me I always say the same. I say I want to win the title, I want to win the Premier League title, all the cups, I want to win everything and when I lose one game, I feel really really bad. Then, I think it is the way we have to play all the competitions, to be ambitious and try to win all the games. After, we see and the competition will put us in our place but not before the competition. Now or with Watford in that case it is the same, we want to win that trophy. Of course, to win the title, game by game you have to modify your target and you have to see or realise your target which is maybe to remain the Premier League. Then, we have to be focused on that. But I prefer to go to focus on the next game, it’s the best way in my opinion to do your best.”
You played a 4-2-3-1 on Saturday with Weston and Tyler in the middle, is that enough control in the middle?
“My opinion about the game is that we had the control, not only because we had these two players in the middle that they did a game because we were calibrated, we were balanced, we defended well, we were more compact in long balls. We were strong defending one player with two meters. The second balls we were ready there to do it and we were compact. But we were solid because all of them were mentalised to defend better and I think it is something that we improved, It is true that all the games are different, all the rivals are different but we started playing this game and we did it well. These two midfielders gave us the balance we need in the middle, defending and creating an attacking as well.”
“I can tell you different reasons. One of them was for example, Crysencio Summerville had something personal but the reason that Brenden Aaronson played was because he trained really well and he deserved to play and after he played, in my opinion, a very good game as well.”
“Marc Roca is and will be important in this team, playing from the beginning, playing like the other day. All of them are important and that’s the mentality we need until the end. It’s not so important if they start or not, what is really important is what they do when they play and the way they can help the team. Marc did it in the last game and when he plays from the beginning, I’m sure he will do it.”
In that season at Watford, you played Ben Foster in the league and Gomes in the cup, could it be a similar situation here with Robles or Klaesson?
“It’s different because it’s another club. I just arrived here and the situation I have is not just with two keepers, I have three keepers with me training plus all the keepers in the Academy. But in this moment, in the same way I have to decide in other procedures as I will do in the goalkeeper position. I try to choose what I consider is the best option to to win the game.”