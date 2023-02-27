'Win that trophy' - Leeds United boss Javi Gracia's pre-Fulham FA Cup press conference every word

“When I start a season and you ask me I always say the same. I say I want to win the title, I want to win the Premier League title, all the cups, I want to win everything and when I lose one game, I feel really really bad. Then, I think it is the way we have to play all the competitions, to be ambitious and try to win all the games. After, we see and the competition will put us in our place but not before the competition. Now or with Watford in that case it is the same, we want to win that trophy. Of course, to win the title, game by game you have to modify your target and you have to see or realise your target which is maybe to remain the Premier League. Then, we have to be focused on that. But I prefer to go to focus on the next game, it’s the best way in my opinion to do your best.”