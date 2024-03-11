Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds took in their third game in seven days and already a 16th of the new calendar year in Friday night’s Championship Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday in which goals from Gnonto and Patrick Bamford saw the Whites a 2-0 success.

The games have been coming thick and fast for Daniel Farke’s Whites who had been competing in both league and FA Cup until exiting the latter via the 3-2 defeat at Chelsea at the end of last month. Three more league games then presented themselves in quick succession, in which seven more points have taken United back into the division’s second automatic promotion place.

Now Farke’s side even have the luxury of eight days off, Leeds not returning to action until next Sunday’s visit of Millwall in the final game before the March international break. Speaking to LUTV, Gnonto admitted the recent run had been tough and that the current break was now welcomed.

VOW: From Leeds United star Willy Gnonto, above, pictured celebrating his strike in Friday night's 2-0 victory against Championship hosts Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.