Willy Gnonto makes Leeds United return vow with tough admission and action plan
Leeds took in their third game in seven days and already a 16th of the new calendar year in Friday night’s Championship Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday in which goals from Gnonto and Patrick Bamford saw the Whites a 2-0 success.
The games have been coming thick and fast for Daniel Farke’s Whites who had been competing in both league and FA Cup until exiting the latter via the 3-2 defeat at Chelsea at the end of last month. Three more league games then presented themselves in quick succession, in which seven more points have taken United back into the division’s second automatic promotion place.
Now Farke’s side even have the luxury of eight days off, Leeds not returning to action until next Sunday’s visit of Millwall in the final game before the March international break. Speaking to LUTV, Gnonto admitted the recent run had been tough and that the current break was now welcomed.
Gnonto, though, declared the importance of balancing both relaxation and hard work as he vowed that Leeds would be ready for next Sunday’s return against the Lions in which a victory could send Farke’s side top. Asked if the break now came at a good time, Gnonto admitted: “Yeah I think it's a good time. We had a lot of games in the last period, a lot of tough games and now we have more than a week to prepare for the last game before the break so we are going to use this time to of course chill a little bit but also work hard. We are going to be ready for the last game before the break."