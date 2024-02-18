Willy Gnonto describes Leeds United's fans with message and declares intent to help with travel
Leeds concluded an arduous quartet of away games which also involved some questionable start times with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Plymouth Argyle in which a superb Gnonto strike set United on their way to a 2-0 victory.
A demanding run of four long away days in the space of 16 days began with a Friday night trip to Bristol City in which a thriving Gnonto bagged the only goal of the game. Just four days later, Gnonto was again on the scoresheet as Daniel Farke’s side eventually progressed from an FA Cup fourth round replay at Plymouth with a 4-1 success after extra time.
After the home comforts of Elland Road to face Rotherham United, Leeds were then back on their travels to South Wales to face Swansea City for a Tuesday night contest in which Gnonto bagged a brace to seal a 4-0 success. The brutal quartet of long treks was then completed with a 12.30pm kick-off in another visit to Plymouth on Saturday in which Gnonto took his recent tally to five goals in his last five games.
Four of those games have been on the road, miles away from Yorkshire yet Leeds have been cheered to victory each time by packed away ends, even faced with the most challenging of transport issues given the kick-off times. Speaking after Saturday’s win at Plymouth, Gnonto was keen to express a message of gratitude to the club’s away followers and hope that wins on the pitch were at least helping with the demanding travel.
“They are brilliant really,” said Gnonto of United’s fans to LUTV. “We had a lot of travel in the last couple of weeks and they have been with us all the time so we just have to say a massive thank you for everything they do for us and we just try to show it on the pitch. I feel like with good wins it's easy to travel."