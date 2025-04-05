Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willy Gnonto has shared his thoughts ahead of Saturday’s huge clash at Luton Town.

Whites star Willy Gnonto has delivered a Leeds United message ahead of Saturday’s huge Championship clash at Luton Town with an admission and reminder.

Leeds will return to action after a rare midweek off with a lunchtime kick-off at Kenilworth Road which Daniel Farke’s Whites are approaching sat second in the table and two points behind leaders Sheffield United.

Leeds needed to beat last weekend’s visitors Swansea City to stay ahead of the Blades but a seesaw contest ended in a 2-2 draw after a 96th-minute equaliser from Zan Vipotnik.

Speaking to LUTV, Gnonto admitted the Swans game was “not the best” but issued a reminder that Leeds were still in the driving seat by virtue of still being in an automatic promotion place with seven games left.

Asked how the mood had been in the last week and declared: “I think it's been good. Obviously we know that it wasn't the best game for us, we wanted to do better.

"Obviously it was not possible but at the same time we know that we have another chance to do better on Saturday and we want to take it.

"We are still in the driving seat.

"We are still second, we are still in an automatic promotion place at the moment so as much as there is noise and people talking and stuff, we know that we still have everything to play for and we want to do it.

"We know that we have the quality to do it and this club can do it."