Teams are in for Leeds United’s lunchtime kick-off at Luton Town.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made four big changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday lunchtime’s huge Championship clash at Luton Town.

Farke had already revealed that Karl Darlow would replace Illan Meslier in goal after another costly error from the French keeper in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City.

The other changes to the side see Willy Gnonto finally bag a start in addition to both Junior Firpo and Ao Tanaka being restored to the XI after the latter pair both dropped to the bench for the clash against the Swans.

Firpo and Tanaka had both been away on international duty ahead of the Swans contest with late returns from different time zones.

Firpo was replaced by Sam Byram at left back whilst Tanaka made way as captain Ethan Ampadu came straight back into a starting midfield role upon recovering from a knee injury.

But Tanaka now comes back in for the newly injured Joe Rothwell to partner Ampadu in the middle of the park as Firpo replaces Byram at left back and Gnonto takes the place of Brenden Aaronson in the no 10 role.

Patrick Bamford and Max Wober have also returned to the matchday squad for the first time since recovering from their injuries but Mateo Joseph and Rothwell are now missing altogether. Rothwell has a calf injury whilst Joseph is ill.

Meslier, Byram and Aaronson all drop to the bench.

Leeds United v Luton Town: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Gnonto, Piroe. Subs: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Wober, Gruev, Aaronson, Ramazani, Bamford.