Will Leeds United stay up? New predicted finish after twist in Premier League relegation battle

Two teams in the division's drop zone savoured victories, Burnley romping to a 3-0 success at Brighton and Watford winning 1-0 at Aston Villa.

Fourth-bottom Newcastle United also picked up another point via a 1-1 draw at West Ham United and there has now been another change in where Leeds are predicted to finish come the end of the current campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are currently in 15th place but they are not envisaged to stay there.

Based on the latest odds for relegation, this is United's new predicted finishing position and who is forecast to go down.

Leeds are five points clear of the drop zone ahead of Wednesday night's clash against title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 3-10. Odds for relegation: N/A (no odds quoted).

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 7-2. Odds for relegation: N/A.

3. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 125-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

4. 4th - Manchester United Odds for the title: 1000-1 (but as short as 200s). Odds for relegation: N/A.