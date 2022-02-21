RIVALS REVERSE: Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, centre, looks on during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Manchester United at Elland Road. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Will Leeds United stay up? New predicted finish after twist in Premier League relegation battle

Leeds United were beaten 4-2 by visiting arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday as part of a weekend featuring notable results at the bottom of the Premier League table.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:59 pm

Two teams in the division's drop zone savoured victories, Burnley romping to a 3-0 success at Brighton and Watford winning 1-0 at Aston Villa.

Fourth-bottom Newcastle United also picked up another point via a 1-1 draw at West Ham United and there has now been another change in where Leeds are predicted to finish come the end of the current campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are currently in 15th place but they are not envisaged to stay there.

Based on the latest odds for relegation, this is United's new predicted finishing position and who is forecast to go down.

Leeds are five points clear of the drop zone ahead of Wednesday night's clash against title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for the title: 3-10. Odds for relegation: N/A (no odds quoted).

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for the title: 7-2. Odds for relegation: N/A.

3. 3rd - Chelsea

Odds for the title: 125-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

4. 4th - Manchester United

Odds for the title: 1000-1 (but as short as 200s). Odds for relegation: N/A.

