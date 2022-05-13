CRUNCH TIME: For Leeds United and boss Jesse Marsch, centre, whose side will be relegated if failing to take a point from their final two games following Wednesday night's 3-0 loss at home to Chelsea, above. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Will Leeds United stay up? Fresh predicted finishes and survival chance vs Burnley and Everton

Leeds United are stuck in the Premier League drop zone with just two games left - and there have been fresh changes in how their survival prospects are viewed.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 13th May 2022, 4:46 pm

Leeds could have put pressure on both fifth-bottom Everton and especially fourth-bottom Burnley with a positive result in Wednesday night's home clash against Chelsea but the Whites fell to a 3-0 defeat as Dan James was sent off.

The reverse left United below the dreaded dotted line, level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley but having played a game more and with a far worse goal difference.

Fifth-bottom Everton had to settle for a goalless draw at already-relegated Watford the same night but Frank Lampard's Toffees are now two points ahead of Leeds and with an additional game left, plus a far better goal difference.

Fifteenth-placed Southampton are now the only other team who could mathematically go down to join Watford and Norwich City who have already been consigned to the drop.

However, the Saints would need a miracle set of results considering that they are six points ahead of Leeds and also have a far better goal difference.

The betting markets once again changed after Wednesday night's action and this is where Leeds, Everton and Burnley and currently predicted to finish and how each side's chances of staying up are rated based on the latest odds for relegation.

We have also looked at who is predicted to win the league and qualify for the various European slots based on the current betting market ahead of this weekend's games.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for the title: 1-16.

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for the title: 14-1.

3. 3rd - Chelsea

Odds for top-four finish: 1-20.

4. 4th - Arsenal

Odds for top-four finish: 9-10.

