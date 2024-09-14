Will Ferrell's first Elland Road visit in pictures as Hollywood star watches Leeds United vs Burnley

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 14th Sep 2024, 17:18 BST

Leeds United were graced with the presence of Hollywood star Will Ferrell at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as the minority investor watched the Whites lose 1-0 to fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley.

Ferrell was a guest of Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe, also in attendance, and the wider Elland Road boardroom, posing for photographs with supporters before kick-off whilst taking in the pre-match atmosphere inside the home dugout.

Situated in the directors' box for the game itself, Ferrell was spotted recording on his phone as Leeds fans sang club anthem 'Marching On Together' as the teams took to the field.

While the 57-year-old did not witness a goal to celebrate, he was given a warm welcome by the Elland Road faithful and various Leeds dignitaries.

Partnerships you never thought you'd see.

1. Will Ferrell and Leeds winger Dan James

Partnerships you never thought you'd see. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The star of the screen is greeted by Leeds supporters

2. Will Ferrell at Elland Road

The star of the screen is greeted by Leeds supporters | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Minority shareholder Will Ferrell pitchside at Elland Road

3. Will Ferrell

Minority shareholder Will Ferrell pitchside at Elland Road | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Flanked by chief executive Angus Kinnear to his left and chairman Paraag Marathe to his right

4. Will Ferrell in the directors' box

Flanked by chief executive Angus Kinnear to his left and chairman Paraag Marathe to his right | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Will Ferrell hides behind Leeds' change strip whilst posing for photographs

5. New signing?

Will Ferrell hides behind Leeds' change strip whilst posing for photographs | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Ferrell poses alongside Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe

6. Chairman and Anchorman

Ferrell poses alongside Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Elland Road
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice