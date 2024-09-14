Ferrell was a guest of Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe, also in attendance, and the wider Elland Road boardroom, posing for photographs with supporters before kick-off whilst taking in the pre-match atmosphere inside the home dugout.

Situated in the directors' box for the game itself, Ferrell was spotted recording on his phone as Leeds fans sang club anthem 'Marching On Together' as the teams took to the field.

While the 57-year-old did not witness a goal to celebrate, he was given a warm welcome by the Elland Road faithful and various Leeds dignitaries.

